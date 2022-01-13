CNFinance Holdings Ltd - ADR Shares Close the Day 13.8% Lower - Daily Wrap

CNFinance Holdings Ltd - ADR (CNF) shares closed today 13.8% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 6.6% year-to-date, up 45.0% over the past 12 months, and down 42.8% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.3%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $4.86 and as low as $3.75 this week.
- Shares closed 40.9% below its 52-week high and 27.1% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 29.8% lower than the 10-day average and 29.6% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 351.6%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 137.0%
