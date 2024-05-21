Cnfinance Holdings (CNF) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Cnfinance Holdings (CNF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2024.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Cnfinance Holdings to post earnings of CNH0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH492.5 million. Last quarter, Cnfinance Holdings missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of CNH0.01 on estimates of CNH0.04. The stock fell by -1.43% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, CNF stock has fallen by -31.53%.

About Cnfinance Holdings

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

