$CNC stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CNC stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $122,120,961 of trading volume.

$CNC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CNC:

$CNC insiders have traded $CNC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS GRECO purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $1,015,750

ANDREW LYNN ASHER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,200 shares for an estimated $1,000,008

CHRISTOPHER J COUGHLIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $594,400

THEODORE R. II SAMUELS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,300

SARAH LONDON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,117 shares for an estimated $250,313

H JAMES DALLAS purchased 1,693 shares for an estimated $99,903

JESSICA L. BLUME purchased 250 shares for an estimated $14,870

$CNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 396 institutional investors add shares of $CNC stock to their portfolio, and 465 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CNC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

