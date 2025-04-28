$CNC stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CNC stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $122,120,961 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CNC:
$CNC Insider Trading Activity
$CNC insiders have traded $CNC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS GRECO purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $1,015,750
- ANDREW LYNN ASHER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,200 shares for an estimated $1,000,008
- CHRISTOPHER J COUGHLIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $594,400
- THEODORE R. II SAMUELS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,300
- SARAH LONDON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,117 shares for an estimated $250,313
- H JAMES DALLAS purchased 1,693 shares for an estimated $99,903
- JESSICA L. BLUME purchased 250 shares for an estimated $14,870
$CNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 396 institutional investors add shares of $CNC stock to their portfolio, and 465 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 7,624,593 shares (-83.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $461,897,843
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 5,061,954 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $306,653,173
- NORGES BANK added 4,145,338 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,124,576
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,113,280 shares (+204.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,182,502
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,915,351 shares (-71.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $237,191,963
- SWEDBANK AB removed 3,703,205 shares (-68.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,340,158
- POLITAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 3,362,610 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,706,913
$CNC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CNC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.
