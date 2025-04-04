CNC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.50, changing hands as high as $65.90 per share. Centene Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNC's low point in its 52 week range is $55.03 per share, with $80.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.06. The CNC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.