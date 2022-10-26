CNC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.31, changing hands as high as $85.53 per share. Centene Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNC's low point in its 52 week range is $68.45 per share, with $98.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.43. The CNC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

