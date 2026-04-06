CNC Combines Its North Carolina Units to Expand Statewide Footprint

Centene Corporation CNC recently announced that its subsidiaries, Carolina Complete Health and WellCare of North Carolina, will merge into a single provider-led managed care organization under the Carolina Complete Health brand. The combined entity will cater to more than 980,000 members across Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace plans.

Carolina Complete Health will continue supporting all four Behavioral Health and Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) Tailored Plans. These plans serve around 240,000 people in North Carolina with complex mental health conditions, severe substance use disorders or I/DD needs.

A key feature of the recent merger is its provider-led model, which focuses on better care coordination, improved access and stronger health outcomes. Collaboration with local healthcare providers is expected to reduce operational challenges and improve long-term outcomes. For members of Carolina Complete Health and WellCare of North Carolina, the transition is expected to be smooth, with benefits and provider networks remaining unchanged.

The combined organization aims to improve care quality by enhancing value-added services. Key focus areas include food insecurity, maternal health, preventive care and youth development. This move is expected to strengthen partnerships with local providers and communities, leading to better health outcomes across North Carolina. It will help Centene build a stronger statewide presence.

The merger is expected to broaden Centene’s presence among individuals enrolled in government-sponsored programs. An expanding membership base can boost premium revenues, a major driver of a health insurer’s overall income. In 2025, premium and service revenues increased 20.6% from the previous year.

CNC’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Centene have lost 8.6% in the last six months compared with the industry’s decline of 22.4%.



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CNC Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Centene currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV, GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InnovAge Holding’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, which has remained stable in the past 30 days. INNV beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 87.5%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $944.5 million, implying 10.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GeneDx Holding’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 75 cents per share, which has remained stable over the past 30 days. WGS beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 164.2%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $545 million, implying 27.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings is pinned at $2.87 per share, which has moved north 5 cents over the past 30 days. CPRX beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 35.2%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $628.7 million, suggesting 6.7% year-over-year growth.

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Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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