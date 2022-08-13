CNB Financial's (NASDAQ:CCNE) Dividend Will Be $0.175

CNB Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:CCNE) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.175 per share on 15th of September. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.6%.

CNB Financial's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

CNB Financial has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, CNB Financial's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 21%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 20%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:CCNE Historic Dividend August 13th 2022

CNB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.66 total annually to $0.70. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that CNB Financial has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

CNB Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think CNB Financial might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for CNB Financial for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is CNB Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

