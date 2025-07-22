CNB FINANCIAL|PA Earnings Results: $CCNE Reports Quarterly Earnings

CNB FINANCIAL|PA ($CCNE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, beating estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $61,800,000, beating estimates of $54,230,003 by $7,569,997.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CCNE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CNB FINANCIAL|PA Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $CCNE Data Alerts

CNB FINANCIAL|PA insiders have traded $CCNE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN T. GRIFFITH (SEVP/Chief Revenue Officer) sold 737 shares for an estimated $18,646

LEANNE D KASSAB (SEVP/Chief Experience Officer) sold 442 shares for an estimated $11,182

STEVEN R SHAFFNER SHILLING (EVP/Chief Wealth Mngt Officer) sold 442 shares for an estimated $11,182

ANGELA D. WILCOXSON (EVP/Chief Commercial Banking) sold 339 shares for an estimated $8,576

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CNB FINANCIAL|PA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of CNB FINANCIAL|PA stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.