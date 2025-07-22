CNB Financial Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings Growth and Upcoming Merger with ESSA Bancorp

CNB Financial Corporation reports Q2 2025 net income of $12.9 million, reflecting significant growth in loans and deposits.

Quiver AI Summary

CNB Financial Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $12.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, a significant increase from $10.4 million in the previous quarter. Excluding merger costs, the adjusted earnings were $13.2 million. Loans totaled $4.7 billion, reflecting a quarterly growth of 2.5%, while total deposits reached $5.5 billion with a modest increase of $7 million. The net interest margin improved to 3.60%, up from 3.38% in the previous quarter. Notably, nonperforming assets decreased significantly to $30.4 million, representing 0.48% of total assets, down from $56.1 million. Additionally, the Corporation's capital ratios remained strong, exceeding regulatory requirements. The CEO highlighted ongoing commercial loan growth and the anticipated merger with ESSA Bancorp, expected to close shortly, which is projected to enhance CNB's market presence and financial performance.

Potential Positives

Net income available to common shareholders increased to $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, reflecting a significant quarter-over-quarter growth of 24.1% compared to the previous quarter.

Total loans reached $4.7 billion, demonstrating a quarterly increase of 2.50%, indicative of healthy lending growth.

Total nonperforming assets decreased significantly to approximately $30.4 million, or 0.48% of total assets, down from $56.1 million or 0.89% in the previous quarter, highlighting improved credit quality.

The upcoming acquisition of ESSA Bancorp, expected to close on July 23, 2025, is projected to enhance CNB’s earning-asset base and market footprint, contributing to future growth aspirations.

Potential Negatives

Net loan charge-offs increased significantly to $3.3 million, or 0.28% of average total loans, which is a noticeable rise from $1.4 million, or 0.13% of average total loans, in the prior quarter.

There is a substantial reliance on uninsured deposits, which accounted for approximately 28.62% of total CNB Bank deposits as of June 30, 2025, indicating a potential liquidity risk.

The provision for credit losses was $4.3 million in the current quarter, a significant increase, demonstrating increased risks in the loan portfolio compared to previous periods.

FAQ

What were CNB Financial's earnings for Q2 2025?

CNB Financial reported earnings of $12.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for Q2 2025.

How did total loans change in Q2 2025?

Total loans increased by $113.7 million, or 2.50%, reaching $4.7 billion as of June 30, 2025.

What is the status of CNB's deposit growth?

Total deposits were $5.5 billion, reflecting a quarterly increase of $7.0 million as of June 30, 2025.

How did CNB's net interest margin perform?

The net interest margin increased to 3.60% for Q2 2025, up from 3.38% in Q1 2025.

What is the outlook for the merger with ESSA Bancorp?

The merger is set to close on July 23, 2025, enhancing CNB's market footprint and earnings potential.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CCNE Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $CCNE Data Alerts

$CCNE insiders have traded $CCNE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN T. GRIFFITH (SEVP/Chief Revenue Officer) sold 737 shares for an estimated $18,646

LEANNE D KASSAB (SEVP/Chief Experience Officer) sold 442 shares for an estimated $11,182

STEVEN R SHAFFNER SHILLING (EVP/Chief Wealth Mngt Officer) sold 442 shares for an estimated $11,182

ANGELA D. WILCOXSON (EVP/Chief Commercial Banking) sold 339 shares for an estimated $8,576

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CCNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $CCNE stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CLEARFIELD, Pa., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





CNB Financial Corporation (“Corporation”) (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, today announced its earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.









Key Financial Trends













Earnings



- Net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") was $12.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, and $10.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.













Excluding after-tax merger costs, earnings were $13.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $1.3 million, or 11.31%, and $0.06 per diluted share, or 10.53%, compared to earnings of $11.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



1

















- Net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") was $12.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, and $10.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.





Loans



- At June 30, 2025, loans totaled $4.7 billion, excluding the balances of syndicated loans, representing a quarterly increase of $113.7 million, or 2.50% (10.04% annualized), compared to March 31, 2025.











- At June 30, 2025, loans totaled $4.7 billion, excluding the balances of syndicated loans, representing a quarterly increase of $113.7 million, or 2.50% (10.04% annualized), compared to March 31, 2025.





Deposits



- At June 30, 2025, total deposits were $5.5 billion, reflecting a quarterly increase of $7.0 million, or 0.13% (0.51% annualized), compared to March 31, 2025.













The second quarter of 2025 included the exits/reductions of higher cost municipal deposits totaling approximately $77.7 million. Excluding the impact of these exits/reductions, total deposits increased approximately $84.7 million or 1.55% (6.22% annualized), compared to the first quarter of 2025.



1

















- At June 30, 2025, total deposits were $5.5 billion, reflecting a quarterly increase of $7.0 million, or 0.13% (0.51% annualized), compared to March 31, 2025.





Net Interest Margin



- Net interest margin was 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.59% and 3.37%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.



1













- Net interest margin was 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.59% and 3.37%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.





Credit Quality



- Total nonperforming assets were approximately $30.4 million, or 0.48% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $56.1 million, or 0.89% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. The $25.7 million decrease in nonperforming assets for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was primarily due to the resolution of approximately $24.1 million in non-performing assets, as discussed in more detail below.













Net loan charge-offs were $3.3 million, or 0.28% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, for the three months ended June 30 2025, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended March 31, 2025.















- Total nonperforming assets were approximately $30.4 million, or 0.48% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $56.1 million, or 0.89% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025. The $25.7 million decrease in nonperforming assets for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was primarily due to the resolution of approximately $24.1 million in non-performing assets, as discussed in more detail below.





Capital



- As of June 30, 2025, the Corporation’s ratio of common shareholders' equity to total assets was 9.17% compared to 9.00% at March 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, the Corporation’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.53% and 8.36%, respectively.



1





















Executive Summary











Net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") was $12.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, and $10.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger costs, earnings were $13.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $1.3 million, or 11.31%, and $0.06 per diluted share, or 10.53%, compared to earnings of $11.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



1



The quarterly increase was a result of an increase in net interest income and non-interest income, and a decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses, as discussed in more detail below. Excluding after-tax merger costs in the second quarter 2025, earnings and diluted earnings per share when compared to earnings of $11.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, increased $1.4 million, or 11.41%, and $0.07 per diluted share, or 12.50%, due to an increase in net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by increases in non-interest expense and the provision for credit losses.



1













Net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") was $12.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, and $10.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger costs, earnings were $13.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $1.3 million, or 11.31%, and $0.06 per diluted share, or 10.53%, compared to earnings of $11.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The quarterly increase was a result of an increase in net interest income and non-interest income, and a decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses, as discussed in more detail below. Excluding after-tax merger costs in the second quarter 2025, earnings and diluted earnings per share when compared to earnings of $11.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, increased $1.4 million, or 11.41%, and $0.07 per diluted share, or 12.50%, due to an increase in net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by increases in non-interest expense and the provision for credit losses.



Earnings were $23.3 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Excluding after-tax merger costs, earnings were $25.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $1.7 million, or 7.37%, and $0.08 per diluted share, or 7.21%, compared to earnings of $23.4 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



1



The year-to-date increase was a result of an increase in net interest income, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income, and increases in non-interest expense and the provision for credit losses, as discussed in more detail below.











Earnings were $23.3 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Excluding after-tax merger costs, earnings were $25.1 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of $1.7 million, or 7.37%, and $0.08 per diluted share, or 7.21%, compared to earnings of $23.4 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The year-to-date increase was a result of an increase in net interest income, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income, and increases in non-interest expense and the provision for credit losses, as discussed in more detail below.



At June 30, 2025, loans totaled $4.7 billion, excluding the balances of syndicated loans. This total of $4.7 billion in loans represented a quarterly increase of $113.7 million, or 2.50% (10.04% annualized), compared to March 31, 2025, and a year-over-year increase of $228.7 million, or 5.17%, compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and the year-over-year increase in loans as of June 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2024, was primarily driven by growth in the ERIEBANK, Ridge View Bank, BankOnBuffalo, and the legacy CNB markets, as well as CNB Bank's Private Banking division.













At June 30, 2025, the syndicated loan portfolio totaled $78.9 million, or 1.67% of total loans, compared to $69.2 million, or 1.50% of total loans, at March 31, 2025 and $53.9 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. The increase in syndicated lending balances of $9.7 million compared to March 31, 2025 and $25.0 million compared to June 30, 2024 reflects the Corporation's continued focus on evaluating the level and composition of its syndicated loan portfolio to ensure it continues to provide strong credit quality, profitable use of excess liquidity, and complement the Corporation’s loan growth from its in-market customer relationships.















At June 30, 2025, loans totaled $4.7 billion, excluding the balances of syndicated loans. This total of $4.7 billion in loans represented a quarterly increase of $113.7 million, or 2.50% (10.04% annualized), compared to March 31, 2025, and a year-over-year increase of $228.7 million, or 5.17%, compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and the year-over-year increase in loans as of June 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2024, was primarily driven by growth in the ERIEBANK, Ridge View Bank, BankOnBuffalo, and the legacy CNB markets, as well as CNB Bank's Private Banking division.



At June 30, 2025, total deposits were $5.5 billion, reflecting a quarterly increase of $7.0 million, or 0.13% (0.51% annualized), compared to March 31, 2025, and a year-over-year increase of $356.2 million, or 6.97%, compared to total deposits measured as of June 30, 2024. The growth in total deposits in the second quarter of 2025 includes the exit/reductions of higher cost municipal deposits totaling approximately $77.7 million. Excluding the impact of these exit/reductions, total deposits increased approximately $84.7 million or 1.55% (6.22% annualized).



1



The increase in deposit balances for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and the year-over-year increase in deposit balances as of June 30, 2025, was driven primarily by higher Treasury Management sourced business and municipal deposits, coupled with growth in retail accounts, including time deposits. Additional deposit and liquidity profile details were as follows:













At June 30, 2025, the total estimated uninsured deposits for CNB Bank were approximately $1.6 billion, or approximately 28.62% of total CNB Bank deposits. However, when excluding $103.5 million of affiliate company deposits and $509.0 million of pledged-investment collateralized deposits, the adjusted amount and percentage of total estimated uninsured deposits was approximately $982.0 million, or approximately 17.63% of total CNB Bank deposits as of June 30, 2025.













The level of adjusted uninsured deposits at June 30, 2025 remained relatively unchanged, compared to the level at March 31, 2025, when the total estimated uninsured deposits for CNB Bank were approximately $1.6 billion, or approximately 27.94% of total CNB Bank deposits. Excluding $101.9 million of affiliate company deposits and $481.2 million of pledged-investment collateralized deposits, the adjusted amount and percentage of total estimated uninsured deposits were approximately $971.1 million, or approximately 17.46% of total CNB Bank deposits as of March 31, 2025.

















At June 30, 2025, the average deposit balance per account for CNB Bank was approximately $34 thousand, which has remained stable at this level for an extended period.













At June 30, 2025, the Corporation had $332.2 million of cash equivalents held in CNB Bank’s interest-bearing deposit account at the Federal Reserve. These excess funds, when combined with collective contingent liquidity resources of $4.6 billion including (i) available borrowing capacity from the Federal Home Bank of Pittsburgh ("FHLB") and the Federal Reserve, and (ii) available unused commitments from brokered deposit sources and other third-party funding channels, including previously established lines of credit from correspondent banks, resulted in the total available liquidity sources for the Corporation as of June 30, 2025 to be approximately 5.1 times the estimated amount of adjusted uninsured deposit balances discussed above.















At June 30, 2025, total deposits were $5.5 billion, reflecting a quarterly increase of $7.0 million, or 0.13% (0.51% annualized), compared to March 31, 2025, and a year-over-year increase of $356.2 million, or 6.97%, compared to total deposits measured as of June 30, 2024. The growth in total deposits in the second quarter of 2025 includes the exit/reductions of higher cost municipal deposits totaling approximately $77.7 million. Excluding the impact of these exit/reductions, total deposits increased approximately $84.7 million or 1.55% (6.22% annualized). The increase in deposit balances for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and the year-over-year increase in deposit balances as of June 30, 2025, was driven primarily by higher Treasury Management sourced business and municipal deposits, coupled with growth in retail accounts, including time deposits. Additional deposit and liquidity profile details were as follows:



At June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, the Corporation had no outstanding short-term borrowings from the FHLB or the Federal Reserve's Discount Window.











At June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, the Corporation had no outstanding short-term borrowings from the FHLB or the Federal Reserve's Discount Window.



At June 30, 2025, the Corporation's pre-tax net unrealized losses on the combined portfolios of available-for-sale and held-to-maturity securities totaled $55.6 million, or 8.73% of total shareholders' equity, compared to $61.7 million, or 9.88% of total shareholders' equity, at March 31, 2025, and $84.1 million, or 14.33% of total shareholders' equity, at June 30, 2024. The change in unrealized losses during the first second quarter 2025 was primarily due to changes in the yield curve compared to the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2024, coupled with the Corporation’s scheduled bond maturities, which were all realized at par. Importantly, all regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation would still exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” levels as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024 if the net unrealized losses at the respective dates were fully recognized. Additionally, the Corporation continued to maintain excess liquidity at its holding company totaling approximately $102.2 million of liquid funds at June 30, 2025, which more than covers the $55.6 million in combined available-for-sale and held-to-maturity unrealized losses on investments held primarily in its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, as an immediately available source of contingent capital to be down-streamed to CNB Bank, if necessary.











At June 30, 2025, the Corporation's pre-tax net unrealized losses on the combined portfolios of available-for-sale and held-to-maturity securities totaled $55.6 million, or 8.73% of total shareholders' equity, compared to $61.7 million, or 9.88% of total shareholders' equity, at March 31, 2025, and $84.1 million, or 14.33% of total shareholders' equity, at June 30, 2024. The change in unrealized losses during the first second quarter 2025 was primarily due to changes in the yield curve compared to the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2024, coupled with the Corporation’s scheduled bond maturities, which were all realized at par. Importantly, all regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation would still exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” levels as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024 if the net unrealized losses at the respective dates were fully recognized. Additionally, the Corporation continued to maintain excess liquidity at its holding company totaling approximately $102.2 million of liquid funds at June 30, 2025, which more than covers the $55.6 million in combined available-for-sale and held-to-maturity unrealized losses on investments held primarily in its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, as an immediately available source of contingent capital to be down-streamed to CNB Bank, if necessary.



Total nonperforming assets were approximately $30.4 million, or 0.48% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $56.1 million, or 0.89% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025, and $36.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024. The $25.7 million decrease in nonperforming assets for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to paydowns to workout-related efforts on two larger nonaccrual loan relationships, and resulting charge-offs on these workouts and other smaller problem loans. The most significant charge-offs were $1.5 million for an owner-occupied commercial real estate relationship (balance of approximately $3.8 million with a specific reserve balance of $1.4 million) and a $1.1 million charge-off of a multifamily commercial real estate loan (balance of approximately $20.3 million with a specific reserve balance of $885 thousand). The $6.2 million decrease in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2024 was due to charge-off of the owner-occupied commercial real estate relationship previously discussed, coupled with paydowns to nonaccrual loans. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net loan charge-offs were $3.3 million, or 0.28% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended March 31, 2025, and $2.8 million, or 0.25% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended June 30, 2024.











Total nonperforming assets were approximately $30.4 million, or 0.48% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $56.1 million, or 0.89% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025, and $36.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024. The $25.7 million decrease in nonperforming assets for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to paydowns to workout-related efforts on two larger nonaccrual loan relationships, and resulting charge-offs on these workouts and other smaller problem loans. The most significant charge-offs were $1.5 million for an owner-occupied commercial real estate relationship (balance of approximately $3.8 million with a specific reserve balance of $1.4 million) and a $1.1 million charge-off of a multifamily commercial real estate loan (balance of approximately $20.3 million with a specific reserve balance of $885 thousand). The $6.2 million decrease in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2025 compared to June 30, 2024 was due to charge-off of the owner-occupied commercial real estate relationship previously discussed, coupled with paydowns to nonaccrual loans. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net loan charge-offs were $3.3 million, or 0.28% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended March 31, 2025, and $2.8 million, or 0.25% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended June 30, 2024.



Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), a non-GAAP measure, was $21.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $15.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



1



Excluding merger costs, PPNR was $21.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $17.4 million and $18.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.



1



The second quarter 2025 PPNR, excluding merger costs, when compared to the first quarter of 2025, reflected increases in net interest income and non-interest income and a decrease in non-interest expense. The increase in PPNR for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to higher net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expenses. PPNR was $37.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.



1



Excluding merger costs, PPNR was $39.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $35.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



1



The year-to-date 2025 PPNR, excluding merger costs, when compared to the year-to-date 2024 PPNR, reflected increases in net interest income, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense.

















1



This release contains references to certain financial measures that are not defined by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.





Michael Peduzzi, President and CEO of both the Corporation and CNB Bank, stated, “Favorably, our second quarter earnings and growth reflected the positive momentum of continued commercial loan growth and demand that we saw at the end of the first quarter with both existing relationships and new prospects. This momentum included realized deposit and relationship growth based in our Treasury Management activities, as evidenced by favorable growth in our noninterest-bearing deposits. These volume increases in our core net interest income components were complemented by increases in our average loan yield and continued decreases in our cost of interest-bearing funds, resulting in a favorable 22 basis point increase in our taxable-equivalent net interest margin compared to the first quarter. We continue to see both a sound loan pipeline and opportunities for further cost-of-fund interest reductions as we enter the third quarter. Importantly, as we release these second quarter earnings, we are ready to close and begin the integration of our acquisition of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, ESSA Bank and Trust (collectively, “ESSA”), with legal merger close scheduled to occur at the end of day on July 23, 2025. The addition of this wonderful franchise and related employee team will add significantly to CNB’s earning-asset base and market footprint, allowing us to deliver great banking and wealth management experiences for clients in the Northeastern Pennsylvania markets served by ESSA. In addition to the increased net interest income earning and growth capabilities we expect from our business combination, we look to continue to focus on tightly managing the Corporation’s core overhead, while realizing economies-of-scale cost efficiencies from the ESSA acquisition, as we look to realize both increased positive operating leverage and further accretion to our net interest margin and overall earnings. We are honored to welcome the clients, employees, and investors from ESSA to our CNB family."









Other Balance Sheet Highlights











Book value per common share was $27.44 and $27.01 at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger costs, book value per common share was $27.53, reflecting an increase of $0.45, or 6.67% (annualized), from $27.08 at March 31, 2025 and a year-over-year increase of $2.34, or 9.29%, from $25.19 at June 30, 2024.



1



Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $25.35 and $24.91 as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger costs, tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $25.44, reflecting an increase of $0.46, or 7.39% (annualized) from $24.98 as of March 31, 2025 and a year-over-year increase of $2.35, or 10.18%, from $23.09 as of June 30, 2024.



1



The increases in book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, excluding after-tax merger costs, from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025 were primarily due to a $9.1 million increase in retained earnings, coupled with a $3.0 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily from the after-tax impact of temporary unrealized valuation changes in the Corporation’s available-for-sale investment portfolio for the second quarter of 2025. The increases in book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, excluding after-tax merger costs, from June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2025 were primarily due to a $35.0 million increase in retained earnings over the twelve months ended June 30, 2025 coupled with a $13.9 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily from the after-tax impact of temporary unrealized valuation changes in the Corporation’s available-for-sale investment portfolio for the past twelve months.



















Loan Portfolio Profile











As part of its lending policy and risk management activities, the Corporation tracks lending exposure by industry classification and type to determine potential risks associated with industry concentrations, and to identify any concentration risk issues that could lead to additional credit loss exposure. An important and recurring part of this process involves the Corporation’s continued measurement and evaluation of its exposure to the office, hospitality, and multifamily industries within its commercial real estate portfolio. Even given the Corporation’s historically sound underwriting protocols and high credit quality standards for borrowers in the commercial real estate industry segments, the Corporation monitors numerous relevant sensitivity elements, including occupancy, loan-to-value, absorption and cap rates, debt service coverage and covenant compliance, and developer/lessor financial strength both in the project and globally. At June 30, 2025, the Corporation had the following key metrics related to its office, hospitality and multifamily portfolios:



















Commercial office loans







:













There were 113 outstanding loans, totaling $111.1 million, or 2.35% of total Corporation loans outstanding;





There were no nonaccrual commercial office loans;





There were two past-due commercial office loans that totaled $209 thousand, or 0.19% of total commercial office loans outstanding; and





The average outstanding balance per commercial office loan was $983 thousand.























Commercial hospitality loans







:













There were 156 outstanding loans, totaling $321.2 million, or 6.79% of total Corporation loans outstanding;





There were no nonaccrual commercial hospitality loans;





There were no past-due commercial hospitality loans; and





The average outstanding balance per commercial hospitality loan was $2.1 million.























Commercial multifamily loans







:













There were 223 outstanding loans, totaling $405.4 million, or 8.57% of total Corporation loans outstanding;





There was one nonaccrual and past-due commercial multifamily loan that totaled $199 thousand, or 0.05% of total multifamily loans outstanding; and





The average outstanding balance per commercial multifamily loan was $1.8 million.











As part of its lending policy and risk management activities, the Corporation tracks lending exposure by industry classification and type to determine potential risks associated with industry concentrations, and to identify any concentration risk issues that could lead to additional credit loss exposure. An important and recurring part of this process involves the Corporation’s continued measurement and evaluation of its exposure to the office, hospitality, and multifamily industries within its commercial real estate portfolio. Even given the Corporation’s historically sound underwriting protocols and high credit quality standards for borrowers in the commercial real estate industry segments, the Corporation monitors numerous relevant sensitivity elements, including occupancy, loan-to-value, absorption and cap rates, debt service coverage and covenant compliance, and developer/lessor financial strength both in the project and globally. At June 30, 2025, the Corporation had the following key metrics related to its office, hospitality and multifamily portfolios:





The Corporation had no commercial office, hospitality or multifamily loan relationships considered by the banking regulators to be high volatility commercial real estate ("HVCRE") credits.









Performance Ratios











Annualized return on average equity was 8.83% and 7.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger costs, annualized return on average equity was 9.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 8.49% and 8.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.



1



Annualized return on average equity was 8.18% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Excluding after-tax merger costs, annualized return on average equity was 8.78% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 8.86% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



1













Annualized return on average equity was 8.83% and 7.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger costs, annualized return on average equity was 9.06% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 8.49% and 8.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Annualized return on average equity was 8.18% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Excluding after-tax merger costs, annualized return on average equity was 8.78% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 8.86% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



Annualized return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, was 9.71% and 8.15% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger costs, annualized return on average tangible common equity was 9.98% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 9.32% and 9.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.



1



Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 8.95% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Excluding after-tax merger costs, annualized return on average tangible common equity was 9.66% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 9.85% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



1













Annualized return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, was 9.71% and 8.15% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Excluding after-tax merger costs, annualized return on average tangible common equity was 9.98% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 9.32% and 9.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 8.95% for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Excluding after-tax merger costs, annualized return on average tangible common equity was 9.66% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 9.85% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 64.73% and 72.07% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, and 64.08% and 71.28%, respectively, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure.



1



Excluding merger costs, the efficiency ratio on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 63.50%, compared to 68.62% and 65.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.



1



The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily driven by higher net interest income and non-interest income and decreased non-interest expense, as further discussed below. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by an increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense. The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 68.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and 67.55% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure.



1



Excluding merger costs, the efficiency ratio on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 65.97%, compared to 66.74% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



1



The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by higher net interest income, partially offset by higher non-interest expense.



















Revenue











Total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) was $61.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase when compared to $56.9 million and $54.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.













Net interest income was $52.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $48.4 million and $45.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. When comparing the second quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2025, the increase in net interest income of $3.8 million, or 7.78% (31.19% annualized), was primarily due to the change in the earning asset mix from interest-bearing deposits to loans, coupled with changes in the yield curve.













Net interest margin was 3.60%, 3.38%, and 3.36% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.59%, 3.37% and 3.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively.



1















The yield on earning assets of 5.89% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased 16 basis points from March 31, 2025 and was unchanged compared to June 30, 2024. The increase in yield in the second quarter of 2025 compared to quarter ended March 31, 2025 was attributable to quarter-over-quarter increases in the yield on both the loan and securities portfolios.













The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.88% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of 5 basis points from March 31, 2025 and a 29 basis points from June 30, 2024. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities is primarily the result of the Corporation’s targeted interest-bearing deposit rate decreases in response to the Federal Reserve rate decreases since mid-September 2024.



















Total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) was $61.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase when compared to $56.9 million and $54.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.



Total revenue was $118.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $108.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.













Net interest income was $100.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $90.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. When comparing the six months ended June 30, 2025 to the six months ended June 30, 2024, the increase in net interest income of $9.7 million, or 10.65% (21.37% annualized), was due to investment and loan growth.













Net interest margin was 3.49% and 3.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.48% and 3.36% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.



1















The yield on earning assets of 5.81% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased 4 basis points from June 30, 2024. The decrease in yield compared to June 30, 2024 was attributable to lower loan yields on variable and floating-rate loans following the three Federal Reserve rate decreases totaling 100 basis points since mid-September 2024.













The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 2.90% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased 20 basis points from June 30, 2024, primarily the result of the Corporation’s targeted interest-bearing deposit rate decreases in response to the Federal Reserve rate decreases since mid-September 2024.



















Total revenue was $118.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $108.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



Total non-interest income was $9.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $8.5 million and $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to an increase in wealth and asset management fees, bank owned life insurance revenue (death benefit), and an improvement in unrealized gains on equity securities, partially offset by lower pass-through income from small business investment companies ("SBICs"). The increase year-over-year in non-interest income was primarily due to increases in bank owned life insurance (death benefit) and an improvement in unrealized gains on equity securities, partially offset by lower other charges and fees, coupled with lower pass-through income from SBICs.











Total non-interest income was $9.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $8.5 million and $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily attributable to an increase in wealth and asset management fees, bank owned life insurance revenue (death benefit), and an improvement in unrealized gains on equity securities, partially offset by lower pass-through income from small business investment companies ("SBICs"). The increase year-over-year in non-interest income was primarily due to increases in bank owned life insurance (death benefit) and an improvement in unrealized gains on equity securities, partially offset by lower other charges and fees, coupled with lower pass-through income from SBICs.



Total non-interest income was $17.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $17.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to lower other charges and fees, coupled with lower pass-through income from SBICs, partially offset by an increase in unrealized gains on equity securities, bank owned life insurance revenue (death benefit) and card processing and interchange income.























Non-Interest Expense











For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 total non-interest expense was $39.6 million and $41.0 million, respectively. Excluding merger costs, total non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $39.3 million, compared to $39.5 million and $36.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.



1



Excluding merger costs, the decrease of $249 thousand, or 0.63%, from the three months ended March 31, 2025, was primarily driven by a decrease in salaries and benefits, due to a decrease in staffing levels, coupled with retirement plan contribution accruals. The Corporation tightly managed its core back-office staffing levels in anticipation of the impact of staffing additions from the planned ESSA acquisition. Excluding merger costs, the $3.3 million increase in non-interest expense compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by higher salaries and benefits, reflecting increased incentive compensation accruals and retirement plan contribution accruals. Additionally, occupancy expense increased, primarily due to higher rent expense related to three additional full-service office locations, coupled with an increase in card processing and interchange expenses and other non-interest expenses (timing of business development expenses). The increase in card processing and interchange expenses related to the changes made by the Corporation to its cardholder rewards program during the second quarter 2024.











For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 total non-interest expense was $39.6 million and $41.0 million, respectively. Excluding merger costs, total non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $39.3 million, compared to $39.5 million and $36.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Excluding merger costs, the decrease of $249 thousand, or 0.63%, from the three months ended March 31, 2025, was primarily driven by a decrease in salaries and benefits, due to a decrease in staffing levels, coupled with retirement plan contribution accruals. The Corporation tightly managed its core back-office staffing levels in anticipation of the impact of staffing additions from the planned ESSA acquisition. Excluding merger costs, the $3.3 million increase in non-interest expense compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by higher salaries and benefits, reflecting increased incentive compensation accruals and retirement plan contribution accruals. Additionally, occupancy expense increased, primarily due to higher rent expense related to three additional full-service office locations, coupled with an increase in card processing and interchange expenses and other non-interest expenses (timing of business development expenses). The increase in card processing and interchange expenses related to the changes made by the Corporation to its cardholder rewards program during the second quarter 2024.



For the six months ended June 30, 2025 total non-interest expense was $80.7 million. Excluding merger costs, total non-interest expense was $78.8 million, compared to $73.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Excluding merger costs, the increase of $5.4 million, or 7.30%, from the six months ended June 30, 2024, was primarily driven by higher salaries and benefits, reflecting increased base salaries for inflationary annual increases, higher incentive compensation accruals, and increased retirement plan contribution accruals. Additionally, occupancy expense increased, primarily due to higher rent expense related to three additional full-service office locations, coupled with an increase in card processing and interchange expenses and other non-interest expenses (timing of business development expenses).



















Income Taxes











Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $3.3 million, representing a 19.10% effective tax rate, compared to $2.9 million, representing a 19.96% effective tax rate, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and $3.0 million, representing an 19.03% effective tax rate, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for the first and second quarters of 2025 was impacted by non-deductible merger costs of $1.3 million and $357 thousand, respectively. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $6.2 million, representing a 19.49% effective tax rate, compared to $5.9 million, representing a 18.70% effective tax rate, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.



















Asset Quality











Total nonperforming assets were approximately $30.4 million, or 0.48% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $56.1 million, or 0.89% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025, and $36.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024, as discussed in more detail above.











Total nonperforming assets were approximately $30.4 million, or 0.48% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $56.1 million, or 0.89% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025, and $36.5 million, or 0.62% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024, as discussed in more detail above.



The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of total loans was 1.02% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.03% as of as of March 31, 2025, and 1.02% as of June 30, 2024. In addition, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 169.52% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 87.57% and 130.88% as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The change in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was primarily attributable to the levels of nonperforming assets, as discussed in more detail above.











The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of total loans was 1.02% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.03% as of as of March 31, 2025, and 1.02% as of June 30, 2024. In addition, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 169.52% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 87.57% and 130.88% as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The change in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was primarily attributable to the levels of nonperforming assets, as discussed in more detail above.



The provision for credit losses was $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.6 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The $2.8 million and $1.7 million increases in the provision expense for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively, were primarily a result of increased net loan charge-offs, as discussed in more detail above, coupled with higher loan portfolio growth. The provision for credit losses was $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The $2.0 million increase in the provision expense for the first six months of 2025 compared to the first six months of 2024 was primarily a result of higher loan portfolio growth for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, coupled with increased net loan charge-offs, as discussed above.











The provision for credit losses was $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.6 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The $2.8 million and $1.7 million increases in the provision expense for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively, were primarily a result of increased net loan charge-offs, as discussed in more detail above, coupled with higher loan portfolio growth. The provision for credit losses was $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The $2.0 million increase in the provision expense for the first six months of 2025 compared to the first six months of 2024 was primarily a result of higher loan portfolio growth for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, coupled with increased net loan charge-offs, as discussed above.



As discussed in more detail above, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, net loan charge-offs were $3.3 million, or 0.28% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended March 31, 2025, and $2.8 million, or 0.25% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended June 30, 2024.











As discussed in more detail above, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, net loan charge-offs were $3.3 million, or 0.28% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended March 31, 2025, and $2.8 million, or 0.25% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended June 30, 2024.



For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net loan charge-offs were $4.7 million, or 0.21% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $4.1 million, or 0.19% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the six months ended June 30, 2024.



















Capital











As of June 30, 2025, the Corporation’s total shareholders’ equity was $637.3 million, representing an increase of $12.8 million, or 2.05% (8.20% annualized), from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $50.6 million, or 8.62%, from June 30, 2024. The changes resulted from an increase in the Corporation's retained earnings (net income, partially offset by the common and preferred stock dividends paid) and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily from the after-tax impact of temporary unrealized valuation changes in the Corporation’s available-for-sale investment portfolio.











As of June 30, 2025, the Corporation’s total shareholders’ equity was $637.3 million, representing an increase of $12.8 million, or 2.05% (8.20% annualized), from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $50.6 million, or 8.62%, from June 30, 2024. The changes resulted from an increase in the Corporation's retained earnings (net income, partially offset by the common and preferred stock dividends paid) and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily from the after-tax impact of temporary unrealized valuation changes in the Corporation’s available-for-sale investment portfolio.



Regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation continue to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” levels as of June 30, 2025, consistent with prior periods.











Regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation continue to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” levels as of June 30, 2025, consistent with prior periods.



As of June 30, 2025, the Corporation’s ratio of common shareholders' equity to total assets was 9.17% compared to 9.00% at March 31, 2025 and 8.99% at June 30, 2024. As of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, the Corporation’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.53% and 8.36%, respectively. Excluding merger costs, the Corporation’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP measure, as of June 30, 2025 was 8.56% compared to 8.38% at March 31, 2025 and 8.30% at June 30, 2024.



1



The increase in the June 30, 2025 ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets compared to March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 was primarily the result of a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, coupled with an increase in retained earnings, as discussed above.



1





















Recent Events











On January 10, 2025, the Corporation announced that the Corporation and CNB Bank entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (“ESSA”) and ESSA Bank and Trust in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, each outstanding share of ESSA common stock will be converted into the right to receive 0.8547 shares of the Corporation’s common stock. On June 30, 2025, the Corporation and ESSA announced they have received the requisite bank regulatory approvals and waivers from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia necessary for CNB to complete its acquisition of ESSA and ESSA Bank & Trust. The transaction is currently expected to close July 23, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





















About CNB Financial Corporation







CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $6.3 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, one loan production office, one drive-up office, one mobile office, and 55 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Bank, headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in Central and North Central Pennsylvania, serves as the multi-brand parent to various divisions. These divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in Northwest Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in Central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in Western New York; Ridge View Bank, based in Roanoke, Virginia, with offices in the Southwest Virginia region; and Impressia Bank, a division focused on banking opportunities for women, which operates in CNB Bank's primary market areas. Additional information about CNB Financial Corporation may be found at www.CNBBank.bank.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Corporation’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance and business. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond the Corporation’s control). Forward-looking statements often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” The Corporation’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, include, but are not limited to, (i) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry; (ii) changes in interest rates; (iii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses and the allowance for credit losses, as well as the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iv) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks and any reputational risks following a cybersecurity incident; (v) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions or competition; (vi) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline or practice governing or affecting financial holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (vii) adverse economic effects from international trade disputes, including threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by the U.S. and threatened or implemented tariffs imposed by foreign countries in retaliation, or similar events impacting economic activity; (viii) the possibility that CNB and ESSA may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the executed timeframes or at all or to successfully integrate ESSA operations and those of CNB; (ix) higher than expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (x) the effects of business combinations and other acquisition transactions, including the inability to realize our loan and investment portfolios; (xi) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (xii) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (xiii) increased competition; (xiv) loss of certain key officers; (xv) deposit attrition; (xvi) rapidly changing technology; (xvii) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xviii) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products or demand for financial services; and (xix) other economic, competitive, governmental or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such developments could have an adverse impact on the Corporation's financial position and results of operations. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of and the forward-looking statement disclaimers in the Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions and are made as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause the Corporation’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Corporation to predict all of them. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.











CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









Unaudited









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024















Income Statement

















































Interest and fees on loans





$





75,408













$





72,379













$





72,142













$





147,787













$





143,655













Interest and dividends on securities and cash and cash equivalents









10,363

















10,000

















8,510

















20,363

















14,902













Interest expense









(33,574





)













(33,948





)













(34,935





)













(67,522





)













(67,618





)









Net interest income









52,197

















48,431

















45,717

















100,628

















90,939













Provision for credit losses









4,338

















1,556

















2,591

















5,894

















3,911













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









47,859

















46,875

















43,126

















94,734

















87,028













Non-interest income













































Wealth and asset management fees









2,109

















1,796

















2,007

















3,905

















3,809













Service charges on deposit accounts









1,656

















1,714

















1,794

















3,370

















3,488













Other service charges and fees









427

















510

















712

















937

















1,407













Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities









567

















(249





)













(80





)













318

















111













Mortgage banking









172

















96

















187

















268

















383













Bank owned life insurance









976

















760

















784

















1,736

















1,551













Card processing and interchange income









2,278

















2,107

















2,187

















4,385

















4,203













Other non-interest income









823

















1,773

















1,274

















2,596

















2,868













Total non-interest income









9,008

















8,507

















8,865

















17,515

















17,820













Non-interest expenses













































Salaries and benefits









19,348

















20,564

















17,676

















39,912

















36,463













Net occupancy expense of premises









4,032

















4,038

















3,580

















8,070

















7,220













Technology expense









5,462

















5,378

















5,573

















10,840

















10,645













Advertising expense









556

















514

















553

















1,070

















1,238













State and local taxes









1,301

















1,292

















1,237

















2,593

















2,380













Legal, professional, and examination fees









997

















849

















1,119

















1,846

















2,291













FDIC insurance premiums









937

















985

















1,018

















1,922

















2,008













Card processing and interchange expenses









1,253

















1,160

















878

















2,413

















2,057













Merger costs









357

















1,529

















—

















1,886

















—













Other non-interest expense









5,374

















4,729

















4,355

















10,103

















9,111













Total non-interest expenses









39,617

















41,038

















35,989

















80,655

















73,413













Income before income taxes









17,250

















14,344

















16,002

















31,594

















31,435













Income tax expense









3,294

















2,863

















3,045

















6,157

















5,878













Net income









13,956

















11,481

















12,957

















25,437

















25,557













Preferred stock dividends









1,075

















1,075

















1,075

















2,150

















2,150













Net income available to common shareholders





$





12,881













$





10,406













$





11,882













$





23,287













$





23,407

























































Ending shares outstanding









21,119,894

















20,980,245

















20,998,117

















21,119,894

















20,980,245













Average diluted common shares outstanding









20,952,891

















20,925,388

















20,893,396

















20,939,424

















20,890,203













Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.61













$





0.50













$





0.56













$





1.10













$





1.11













Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, net of merger costs (non-GAAP)



(1)







$





0.63













$





0.57













$





0.56













$





1.19













$





1.11













Cash dividends per common share





$





0.180













$





0.180













$





0.175













$





0.360













$





0.350













Dividend payout ratio









30





%













36





%













31





%













33





%













32





%









Adjusted dividend payout ratio, net of merger costs (non-GAAP)



(1)











29





%













32





%













31





%













30





%













32





%































CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









Unaudited









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024















Average Balances

















































Total loans and loans held for sale





$





4,668,051













$





4,591,395













$





4,441,633













$





4,629,956













$





4,435,246













Investment securities









803,082

















798,427

















734,087

















800,722

















732,710













Total earning assets









5,817,121

















5,803,526

















5,465,645

















5,810,364

















5,407,954













Total assets









6,235,036

















6,220,575

















5,854,978

















6,227,901

















5,792,485













Noninterest-bearing deposits









829,328

















814,441

















761,270

















821,927

















749,124













Interest-bearing deposits









4,558,732

















4,574,700

















4,321,678

















4,566,673

















4,275,406













Shareholders' equity









633,848

















619,409

















583,221

















626,739

















579,991













Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



(1)











532,005

















517,550

















481,309

















524,888

















478,069





























































Average Yields (annualized)

















































Total loans and loans held for sale









6.50





%













6.41





%













6.55





%













6.46





%













6.53





%









Investment securities









2.83





%













2.75





%













2.14





%













2.79





%













2.08





%









Total earning assets









5.89





%













5.73





%













5.89





%













5.81





%













5.85





%









Interest-bearing deposits









2.84





%













2.89





%













3.15





%













2.87





%













3.07





%









Interest-bearing liabilities









2.88





%













2.93





%













3.17





%













2.90





%













3.10





%

























































Performance Ratios (annualized)

















































Return on average assets









0.90





%













0.75





%













0.89





%













0.82





%













0.89





%









Adjusted return on average assets, net of merger costs (non-GAAP)



(1)











0.92





%













0.85





%













0.89





%













0.88





%













0.89





%









Return on average equity









8.83





%













7.52





%













8.94





%













8.18





%













8.86





%









Adjusted return on average equity, net of merger costs (non-GAAP)



(1)











9.06





%













8.49





%













8.94





%













8.78





%













8.86





%









Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)



(1)











9.71





%













8.15





%













9.93





%













8.95





%













9.85





%









Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)



(1)











9.98





%













9.32





%













9.93





%













9.66





%













9.85





%









Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP)



(1)











3.59





%













3.37





%













3.34





%













3.48





%













3.36





%









Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP)



(1)











64.08





%













71.28





%













65.20





%













67.55





%













66.74





%









Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP)



(1)











63.50





%













68.62





%













65.20





%













65.97





%













66.74





%

























































Net Loan Charge-Offs

















































CNB Bank net loan charge-offs





$





2,848













$





926













$





2,348













$





3,774













$





3,226













Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs









455

















513

















456

















968

















922













Total Corporation net loan charge-offs





$





3,303













$





1,439













$





2,804













$





4,742













$





4,148













Annualized net loan charge-offs / average total loans and loans held for sale









0.28





%













0.13





%













0.25





%













0.21





%













0.19





%































CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









Unaudited









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024















Ending Balance Sheet

































Cash and due from banks





$





88,721













$





68,745













$





56,031













Interest-bearing deposits with Federal Reserve









332,214

















447,053

















271,943













Interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions









4,476

















4,359

















3,171













Total cash and cash equivalents









425,411

















520,157

















331,145













Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value









523,198

















516,412

















359,900













Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost









270,032

















282,159

















354,569













Equity securities









10,937

















10,293

















9,654













Loans held for sale









833

















860

















642













Loans receivable





























Syndicated loans









78,936

















69,189

















53,938













Loans









4,654,484

















4,540,820

















4,425,754













Total loans receivable









4,733,420

















4,610,009

















4,479,692













Less: allowance for credit losses









(48,329





)













(47,357





)













(45,532





)









Net loans receivable









4,685,091

















4,562,652

















4,434,160













Goodwill and other intangibles









43,874

















43,874

















43,874













Core deposit intangible









173

















190

















241













Other assets









358,928

















358,911

















352,386















Total Assets









$









6,318,477

















$









6,295,508

















$









5,886,571











































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits





$





855,788













$





842,398













$





762,918













Interest-bearing demand deposits









698,902

















719,460

















693,074













Savings









3,162,515

















3,160,618

















3,140,505













Certificates of deposit









749,877

















737,602

















514,348













Total deposits









5,467,082

















5,460,078

















5,110,845













Subordinated debentures









20,620

















20,620

















20,620













Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs









84,722

















84,646

















84,419













Other liabilities









108,772

















105,656

















83,987













Total liabilities









5,681,196

















5,671,000

















5,299,871













Common stock









—

















—

















—













Preferred stock









57,785

















57,785

















57,785













Additional paid in capital









218,375

















220,254

















218,756













Retained earnings









397,004

















387,925

















361,987













Treasury stock









(2,420





)













(4,944





)













(4,438





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(33,463





)













(36,512





)













(47,390





)









Total shareholders' equity









637,281

















624,508

















586,700















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$









6,318,477

















$









6,295,508

















$









5,886,571











































Book value per common share





$





27.44













$





27.01













$





25.19













Adjusted book value per common share (non-GAAP)



(1)







$





27.53













$





27.08













$





25.19













Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)



(1)







$





25.35













$





24.91













$





23.09













Adjusted tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)



(1)







$





25.44













$





24.98













$





23.09















































































CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









Unaudited









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024















Capital Ratios

































Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)



(1)











8.53





%













8.36





%













8.30





%









Adjusted tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)



(1)











8.56





%













8.38





%













8.30





%









Tier 1 leverage ratio



(2)











10.42





%













10.27





%













10.56





%









Common equity tier 1 ratio



(2)











11.78





%













11.85





%













11.71





%









Tier 1 risk-based ratio



(2)











13.38





%













13.50





%













13.41





%









Total risk-based ratio



(2)











16.14





%













16.30





%













16.20





%









































Asset Quality Detail

































Nonaccrual loans





$





28,509













$





54,079













$





34,788













Loans 90+ days past due and accruing









256

















308

















112













Total nonperforming loans









28,765

















54,387

















34,900













Other real estate owned









1,624

















1,664

















1,641













Total nonperforming assets





$





30,389













$





56,051













$





36,541













































Asset Quality Ratios

































Nonperforming assets / Total loans + OREO









0.64





%













1.22





%













0.82





%









Nonperforming assets / Total assets









0.48





%













0.89





%













0.62





%









Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans









169.52





%













87.57





%













130.88





%









Allowance for credit losses / Total loans









1.02





%













1.03





%













1.02





%



































































Consolidated Financial Data Notes:

































(1)



Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).











(2)



Capital ratios as of June 30, 2025 are estimated pending final regulatory filings.































CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









Unaudited









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis













Three Months Ended,













June 30, 2025









March 31, 2025









June 30, 2024













Average





Balance









Annual





Rate









Interest





Inc./Exp.









Average





Balance









Annual





Rate









Interest





Inc./Exp.









Average





Balance









Annual





Rate









Interest





Inc./Exp.









ASSETS:













































































Securities:













































































Taxable



(1) (4)







$





771,152













2.82





%









$





5,696









$





765,654













2.73





%









$





5,461









$





702,036













2.09





%









$





3,941









Tax-exempt



(1) (2) (4)











24,260













2.64

















174













25,345













2.69

















181













25,088













2.59

















178









Equity securities



(1) (2)











7,670













5.44

















104













7,428













5.84

















107













6,963













5.72

















99









Total securities



(4)











803,082













2.83

















5,974













798,427













2.75

















5,749













734,087













2.14

















4,218









Loans receivable:













































































Commercial



(2) (3)











1,473,560













6.71

















24,664













1,466,323













6.74

















24,369













1,416,476













6.85

















24,133









Commercial & residential mortgages and loans held for sale



(2) (3)











3,068,519













6.18

















47,295













3,001,317













6.02

















44,572













2,897,473













6.15

















44,331









Consumer



(3)











125,972













11.72

















3,681













123,755













12.01

















3,665













127,684













12.17

















3,863









Total loans receivable



(3)











4,668,051













6.50

















75,640













4,591,395













6.41

















72,606













4,441,633













6.55

















72,327









Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions









345,988













5.13

















4,422













413,704













4.20

















4,284













289,925













5.99

















4,321









Total earning assets









5,817,121













5.89













$





86,036













5,803,526













5.73













$





82,639













5,465,645













5.89













$





80,866









Noninterest-bearing assets:













































































Cash and due from banks









58,530

































58,152

































53,710





























Premises and equipment









129,093

































129,188

































112,386





























Other assets









277,241

































277,051

































268,930





























Allowance for credit losses









(46,949





)





























(47,342





)





























(45,693





)

























Total non interest-bearing assets









417,915

































417,049

































389,333





























TOTAL ASSETS





$





6,235,036





























$





6,220,575





























$





5,854,978





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:













































































Demand—interest-bearing





$





707,932













0.97





%









$





1,719









$





704,874













0.88





%









$





1,527









$





713,431













0.76





%









$





1,342









Savings









3,107,520













3.01

















23,286













3,131,697













3.09

















23,840













3,097,598













3.57

















27,464









Time









743,280













3.92

















7,271













738,129













3.99

















7,267













510,649













3.93

















4,988









Total interest-bearing deposits









4,558,732













2.84

















32,276













4,574,700













2.89

















32,634













4,321,678













3.15

















33,794









Short-term borrowings









—













—

















—













—













—

















—













—













0.00

















—









Finance lease liabilities









16,861













5.28

















222













15,143













6.32

















236













259













4.66

















3









Subordinated notes and debentures









105,304













4.10

















1,076













105,228













4.15

















1,078













105,001













4.36

















1,138









Total interest-bearing liabilities









4,680,897













2.88













$





33,574













4,695,071













2.93













$





33,948













4,426,938













3.17













$





34,935









Demand—noninterest-bearing









829,328

































814,441

































761,270





























Other liabilities









90,963

































91,654

































83,549





























Total Liabilities









5,601,188

































5,601,166

































5,271,757





























Shareholders’ equity









633,848

































619,409

































583,221





























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





$





6,235,036





























$





6,220,575





























$





5,854,978





























Interest income/Earning assets













5.89





%









$





86,036

















5.73





%









$





82,639

















5.89





%









$





80,866









Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities













2.88

















33,574

















2.93

















33,948

















3.17

















34,935









Net interest spread













3.01





%









$





52,462

















2.80





%









$





48,691

















2.72





%









$





45,931









Interest income/Earning assets













5.89





%













86,036

















5.73





%













82,639

















5.89





%













80,866









Interest expense/Earning assets













2.30

















33,574

















2.36

















33,948

















2.55

















34,935









Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)













3.59





%









$





52,462

















3.37





%









$





48,691

















3.34





%









$





45,931























(1









)







Includes unamortized discounts and premiums.











(2









)







Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 was $265 thousand, $260 thousand and $214 thousand, respectively.











(3









)







Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees.











(4









)







Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 was $(42.6) million, $(48.1) million and $(59.2) million, respectively.































CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









Unaudited









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis













Six Months Ended,













June 30, 2025









June 30, 2024













Average





Balance









Annual





Rate









Interest





Inc./Exp.









Average





Balance









Annual





Rate









Interest





Inc./Exp.









ASSETS:





















































Securities:





















































Taxable



(1) (4)







$





768,379













2.77





%









$





11,157









$





699,431













2.02





%









$





7,592









Tax-exempt



(1) (2) (4)











24,800













2.66

















354













26,415













2.59

















369









Equity securities



(1) (2)











7,543













5.64

















211













6,864













5.68

















194









Total securities



(4)











800,722













2.79

















11,722













732,710













2.08

















8,155









Loans receivable:





















































Commercial



(2) (3)











1,469,962













6.73

















49,033













1,423,097













6.88

















48,652









Commercial & residential mortgages and loans held for sale



(2) (3)











3,035,103













6.10

















91,868













2,883,824













6.12

















87,734









Consumer



(3)











124,891













11.86

















7,346













128,325













11.97

















7,641









Total loans receivable



(3)











4,629,956













6.46

















148,247













4,435,246













6.53

















144,027









Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions









379,686













4.62

















8,706













239,998













5.70

















6,806









Total earning assets









5,810,364













5.81













$





168,675













5,407,954













5.85













$





158,988









Noninterest-bearing assets:





















































Cash and due from banks









58,337

































53,611





























Premises and equipment









129,141

































111,199





























Other assets









277,203

































265,453





























Allowance for credit losses









(47,144





)





























(45,732





)

























Total non interest-bearing assets









417,537

































384,531





























TOTAL ASSETS





$





6,227,901





























$





5,792,485





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:





















































Demand—interest-bearing





$





706,412













0.93





%









$





3,246









$





726,681













0.70





%









$





2,537









Savings









3,119,542













3.05

















47,126













3,031,438













3.52

















53,075









Time









740,719













3.96

















14,538













517,287













3.78

















9,730









Total interest-bearing deposits









4,566,673













2.87

















64,910













4,275,406













3.07

















65,342









Short-term borrowings









—













—

















—













—













—

















—









Finance lease liabilities









16,005













5.77

















458













271













4.45

















6









Subordinated notes and debentures









105,266













4.13

















2,154













104,963













4.35

















2,270









Total interest-bearing liabilities









4,687,944













2.90













$





67,522













4,380,640













3.10













$





67,618









Demand—noninterest-bearing









821,927

































749,124





























Other liabilities









91,291

































82,730





























Total Liabilities









5,601,162

































5,212,494





























Shareholders’ equity









626,739

































579,991





























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





$





6,227,901





























$





5,792,485





























Interest income/Earning assets













5.81





%









$





168,675

















5.85





%









$





158,988









Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities













2.90

















67,522

















3.10

















67,618









Net interest spread













2.91





%









$





101,153

















2.75





%









$





91,370









Interest income/Earning assets













5.81





%













168,675

















5.85





%













158,988









Interest expense/Earning assets













2.33

















67,522

















2.49

















67,618









Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)













3.48





%









$





101,153

















3.36





%









$





91,370























(1









)







Includes unamortized discounts and premiums.











(2









)







Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, was $525 thousand and $431 thousand, respectively.











(3









)







Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees.











(4









)







Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $(45.3) million and $(57.2) million, respectively.







































CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









Unaudited









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024













Calculation of merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP):















































Merger costs - non deductible





$





357













$





1,327













$





—













$





1,684













$





—

























































Merger costs - deductible









—

















202

















—

















202

















—













Statutory federal tax rate









21





%













21





%













21





%













21





%













21





%









Tax benefit of merger costs (non-GAAP)









—

















42

















—

















42

















—













Merger costs - deductible, net of tax









—

















160

















—

















160

















—

























































Merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP)





$





357













$





1,487













$





—













$





1,844













$





—































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024













Calculation of net income available to common (GAAP):















































Net income





$





13,956









$





11,481









$





12,957









$





25,437









$





25,557









Less: preferred stock dividends









1,075













1,075













1,075













2,150













2,150









Net income available to common shareholders





$





12,881









$





10,406









$





11,882









$





23,287









$





23,407























































Adjusted calculation of net income available to common (non-GAAP):















































Net income available to common shareholders





$





12,881









$





10,406









$





11,882









$





23,287









$





23,407









Add: Merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP)









357













1,487













—













1,844













—









Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP)





$





13,238









$





11,893









$





11,882









$





25,131









$





23,407



























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024













Calculation of PPNR (non-GAAP):







(1)

















































Net interest income





$





52,197









$





48,431









$





45,717









$





100,628









$





90,939









Add: Non-interest income









9,008













8,507













8,865













17,515













17,820









Less: Non-interest expense









39,617













41,038













35,989













80,655













73,413









PPNR (non-GAAP)





$





21,588









$





15,900









$





18,593









$





37,488









$





35,346























































Adjusted calculation of PPNR (non-GAAP):







(1)

















































Net interest income





$





52,197









$





48,431









$





45,717









$





100,628









$





90,939









Add: Non-interest income









9,008













8,507













8,865













17,515













17,820









Less: Non-interest expense









39,617













41,038













35,989













80,655













73,413









Add: Merger costs









357













1,529













—













1,886













—









Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP)





$





21,945









$





17,429









$





18,593









$





39,374









$





35,346























































(1)



Management believes that this is an important metric as it illustrates the underlying performance of the Corporation, it enables investors and others to assess the Corporation's ability to generate capital to cover credit losses through the credit cycle and provides consistent reporting with a key metric used by bank regulatory agencies.































CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









Unaudited









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024













Basic earnings per common share computation:















































Net income available to common shareholders





$





12,881









$





10,406









$





11,882









$





23,287









$





23,407









Less: net income available to common shareholders allocated to participating securities









120













57













101













199













192









Net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock





$





12,761









$





10,349









$





11,781









$





23,088









$





23,215





















































Weighted average common shares outstanding, including shares considered participating securities









21,053













20,981













21,005













21,018













20,992









Less: Average participating securities









172













114













174













144













165









Weighted average shares









20,881













20,867













20,831













20,874













20,827









Basic earnings per common share





$





0.61









$





0.50









$





0.57









$





1.11









$





1.12























































Diluted earnings per common share computation:















































Net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock





$





12,761









$





10,349









$





11,781









$





23,088









$





23,215





















































Weighted average common shares outstanding for basic earnings per common share









20,881













20,867













20,831













20,874













20,827









Add: Dilutive effect of stock compensation









72













58













62













65













63









Weighted average shares and dilutive potential common shares









20,953













20,925













20,893













20,939













20,890









Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.61









$





0.50









$





0.56









$





1.10









$





1.11























































Adjusted basic earnings per common share computation (non-GAAP):















































Net income available to common shareholders





$





12,881









$





10,406









$





11,882









$





23,287









$





23,407









Add: Merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP)









357













1,487













—













1,844













—









Less: net income available to common shareholders allocated to participating securities









120













57













101













199













192









Less: Adjustment to net income available to common shareholders allocated to participating securities for merger cost impact, net of tax (non-GAAP)









3













8













—













12













—









Adjusted net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock (non-GAAP)





$





13,115









$





11,828









$





11,781









$





24,920









$





23,215





















































Weighted average common shares outstanding, including shares considered participating securities









21,053













20,981













21,005













21,018













20,992









Less: Average participating securities









172













114













174













144













165









Weighted average shares









20,881













20,867













20,831













20,874













20,827









Adjusted basic earnings per common share (non-GAAP)





$





0.63









$





0.57









$





0.57









$





1.19









$





1.12























































Adjusted diluted earnings per common share computation (non-GAAP):















































Adjusted net income available to common shareholders allocated to common stock (non-GAAP)





$





13,115









$





11,828









$





11,781









$





24,920









$





23,215





















































Weighted average common shares outstanding for basic earnings per common share









20,881













20,867













20,831













20,874













20,827









Add: Dilutive effect of stock compensation









72













58













62













65













63









Weighted average shares and dilutive potential common shares









20,953













20,925













20,893













20,939













20,890









Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)





$





0.63









$





0.57









$





0.56









$





1.19









$





1.11























































































CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









Unaudited









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024













Calculation of dividend payout ratio:















































Cash dividends per common share





$





0.180













$





0.180













$





0.175













$





0.360













$





0.350













Diluted earnings per common share









0.61

















0.50

















0.56

















1.10

















1.11













Dividend payout ratio









30





%













36





%













31





%













33





%













32





%























































Adjusted calculation of dividend payout ratio (non-GAAP):















































Cash dividends per common share





$





0.180













$





0.180













$





0.175













$





0.360













$





0.350













Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)









0.63

















0.57

















0.56

















1.19

















1.11













Adjusted dividend payout ratio (non-GAAP)









29





%













32





%













31





%













30





%













32





%



























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024













Calculation of net interest margin:















































Interest income





$





85,771













$





82,379













$





80,652













$





168,150













$





158,557













Interest expense









33,574

















33,948

















34,935

















67,522

















67,618













Net interest income





$





52,197













$





48,431













$





45,717













$





100,628













$





90,939

























































Average total earning assets





$





5,817,121













$





5,803,526













$





5,465,645













$





5,810,364













$





5,407,954

























































Net interest margin (GAAP) (annualized)









3.60





%













3.38





%













3.36





%













3.49





%













3.38





%























































Calculation of net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP):















































Interest income





$





85,771













$





82,379













$





80,652













$





168,150













$





158,557













Tax equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)









265

















260

















214

















525

















431













Adjusted interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)









86,036

















82,639

















80,866

















168,675

















158,988













Interest expense









33,574

















33,948

















34,935

















67,522

















67,618













Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)





$





52,462













$





48,691













$





45,931













$





101,153













$





91,370

























































Average total earning assets





$





5,817,121













$





5,803,526













$





5,465,645













$





5,810,364













$





5,407,954













Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments (non-GAAP)









(42,592





)













(48,070





)













(59,225





)













(45,317





)













(57,186





)









Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP)





$





5,859,713













$





5,851,596













$





5,524,870













$





5,855,681













$





5,465,140

























































Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized)









3.59





%













3.37





%













3.34





%













3.48





%













3.36





%











































































































CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









Unaudited









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













June 30,









2024













Calculation of tangible book value per common share and tangible common









equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP):































Shareholders' equity





$





637,281













$





624,508













$





586,700













Less: preferred equity









57,785

















57,785

















57,785













Common shareholders' equity









579,496

















566,723

















528,915













Less: goodwill and other intangibles









43,874

















43,874

















43,874













Less: core deposit intangible









173

















190

















241













Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





$





535,449













$





522,659













$





484,800









































Total assets





$





6,318,477













$





6,295,508













$





5,886,571













Less: goodwill and other intangibles









43,874

















43,874

















43,874













Less: core deposit intangible









173

















190

















241













Tangible assets (non-GAAP)





$





6,274,430













$





6,251,444













$





5,842,456









































Ending shares outstanding









21,119,894

















20,980,245

















20,998,117









































Book value per common share (GAAP)





$





27.44













$





27.01













$





25.19













Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)





$





25.35













$





24.91













$





23.09









































Common shareholders' equity / Total assets (GAAP)









9.17





%













9.00





%













8.99





%









Tangible common equity / Tangible assets (non-GAAP)









8.53





%













8.36





%













8.30





%







































Adjusted calculation of book value per common share (non-GAAP):































Common shareholders' equity





$





579,496













$





566,723













$





528,915













Add: Merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP)









1,844

















1,487

















—













Adjusted common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)





$





581,340













$





568,210













$





528,915









































Ending shares outstanding









21,119,894

















20,980,245

















20,998,117









































Adjusted book value per common share (non-GAAP)





$





27.53













$





27.08













$





25.19











































Adjusted calculation of tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):































Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





$





535,449













$





522,659













$





484,800













Add: Merger costs, net of tax (non-GAAP)









1,844

















1,487

















—













Adjusted tangible common equity (non-GAAP)





$





537,293













$





524,146













$





484,800









































Ending shares outstanding









21,119,894

















20,980,245

















20,998,117









































Adjusted tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)





$





25.44













$





24.98













$





23.09











































Adjusted calculation of tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP):































Adjusted common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)





$





537,293













$





524,146













$





484,800









































Tangible assets (non-GAAP)





$





6,274,430













$





6,251,444













$





5,842,456













Add: Merger costs (non-GAAP)









1,886

















1,529

















—













Adjusted tangible assets (non-GAAP)





$





6,276,316













$





6,252,973













$





5,842,456









































Adjusted tangible common equity / Adjusted tangible assets (non-GAAP)









8.56





%













8.38





%













8.30





%































CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









Unaudited









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



