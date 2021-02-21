CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.17 Dividend

It looks like CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 26th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

CNB Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.68 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, CNB Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 2.9% on its current stock price of $23.8. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see CNB Financial paying out a modest 34% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CCNE Historic Dividend February 21st 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at CNB Financial, with earnings per share up 5.1% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the CNB Financial dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

Has CNB Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. CNB Financial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks CNB Financial is facing. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for CNB Financial that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

