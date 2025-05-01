CNB Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.4453125 per Depositary Share

CNB Financial Corporation declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4453125 per depositary share, payable May 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

CNB Financial Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4453125 per depositary share, which originates from a broader quarterly cash dividend of $17.8125 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be payable on May 30, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 16, 2025. The corporation, which has consolidated assets of about $6.3 billion, operates primarily through its subsidiary, CNB Bank, offering a wide range of banking services including trust and wealth management. CNB Bank has a diverse presence with several divisions across Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia, including specialized divisions like ERIEBANK and Impressia Bank, focused on specific market segments. Further details about the corporation can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4453125 per depositary share demonstrates financial strength and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payout reflects confidence in the company’s ongoing profitability and financial stability, indicating positive business performance.

CNB Financial Corporation's diverse banking operations across multiple states and specific focus on underserved markets, such as banking opportunities for women, may enhance its competitive advantage and community impact.

The company's consolidated assets of approximately $6.3 billion underscore its significance and scale in the financial sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend may indicate the company's limited growth opportunities, as high dividend payouts can sometimes suggest a lack of profitable reinvestment options.



The company's heavy reliance on its preferred stock for dividends could be perceived as a negative factor for common stockholders, as it may prioritize the interests of preferred shareholders over common shareholders.



The necessity of declaring dividends amidst possible economic uncertainties may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial stability and future profitability.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by CNB Financial Corporation?

CNB Financial Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4453125 per depositary share on May 1, 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on May 30, 2025, to holders of record as of May 16, 2025.

What is the primary business of CNB Financial Corporation?

CNB Financial Corporation primarily conducts business through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank, offering a full range of banking services.

Where is CNB Bank headquartered?

CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with multiple offices across Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia.

What is the asset size of CNB Financial Corporation?

CNB Financial Corporation has consolidated assets of approximately $6.3 billion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CCNE Insider Trading Activity

$CCNE insiders have traded $CCNE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN T. GRIFFITH (SEVP/Chief Revenue Officer) sold 737 shares for an estimated $18,646

LEANNE D KASSAB (SEVP/Chief Experience Officer) sold 442 shares for an estimated $11,182

STEVEN R SHAFFNER SHILLING (EVP/Chief Wealth Mngt Officer) sold 442 shares for an estimated $11,182

ANGELA D. WILCOXSON (EVP/Chief Commercial Banking) sold 339 shares for an estimated $8,576

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CCNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $CCNE stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CCNE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCNE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CCNE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCNE forecast page.

Full Release



CLEARFIELD, Pa., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CNB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCNE) (the "Corporation") has announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4453125 per depositary share (Nasdaq: CCNEP), resulting from the Corporation’s declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $17.8125 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on May 30, 2025, to holders of record as of May 16, 2025.





CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $6.3 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, one loan production office, one drive-up office, one mobile office, and 56 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Bank, headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in Central and North Central Pennsylvania, serves as the multi-brand parent to various divisions. These divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in Northwest Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in Central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in Western New York; Ridge View Bank, based in Roanoke, Virginia, with offices in the Southwest Virginia region; and Impressia Bank, a division focused on banking opportunities for women, which operates in CNB Bank's primary market areas. Additional information about CNB Financial Corporation may be found at



www.CNBBank.bank



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.