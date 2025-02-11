CNB Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.18 per Share

CNB Financial Corporation declared a $0.18 quarterly dividend, payable March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.

CNB Financial Corporation announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock, which will be payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2025. The corporation, with consolidated assets of approximately $6.2 billion, operates mainly through its subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service financial institution that provides a wide range of banking services to individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers across multiple states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. It also supports various divisions such as ERIEBANK, FCBank, BankOnBuffalo, Ridge View Bank, and Impressia Bank, aiming to cater to diverse customer needs.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

CNB Financial Corporation's consolidated assets of approximately $6.2 billion reflect a solid financial position and growth potential.

The diverse range of banking services offered by CNB Bank, including trust and wealth management, indicates robust operational capabilities and market reach.

The presence of various banking divisions, including those catering to specific markets like women, showcases CNB Financial Corporation's focus on inclusivity and targeted service delivery.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a dividend may indicate limited options for capital reinvestment strategies, potentially signaling slower growth prospects to investors.

CLEARFIELD, Pa., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CNB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCNE) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock payable on March 14, 2025 to common stock shareholders of record as of February 28, 2025.





CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $6.2 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, one drive-up office, one mobile office, and 55 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Bank, headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in Central and North Central Pennsylvania, serves as the multi-brand parent to various divisions. These divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in Northwest Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in Central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in Western New York; Ridge View Bank, based in Roanoke, Virginia, with offices in the Southwest Virginia region; and Impressia Bank, a division focused on banking opportunities for women, which operates in CNB Bank's primary market areas. Additional information about CNB Financial Corporation may be found at



