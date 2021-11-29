CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCNE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.91, the dividend yield is 2.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCNE was $26.91, representing a -5.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.59 and a 37.37% increase over the 52 week low of $19.59.

CCNE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CCNE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.76. Zacks Investment Research reports CCNE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.15%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

