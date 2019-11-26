CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CCNE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CCNE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.87, the dividend yield is 2.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCNE was $31.87, representing a -5.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.78 and a 48.72% increase over the 52 week low of $21.43.

CCNE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CCNE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.53. Zacks Investment Research reports CCNE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18.1%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

