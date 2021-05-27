CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCNE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that CCNE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.09, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCNE was $24.09, representing a -10.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.85 and a 72.69% increase over the 52 week low of $13.95.

CCNE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CCNE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19. Zacks Investment Research reports CCNE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.58%, compared to an industry average of 24.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCNE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

