CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCNE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that CCNE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCNE was $24.88, representing a -12.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.54 and a 87.77% increase over the 52 week low of $13.25.

CCNE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CCNE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports CCNE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.38%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCNE Dividend History page.

