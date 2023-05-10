CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Declares $0.18 Dividend

CNB Financial Corp said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.70 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.08%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.87%, the lowest has been 2.04%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNB Financial Corp. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCNE is 0.11%, a decrease of 23.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 12,794K shares. The put/call ratio of CCNE is 8.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNB Financial Corp is 24.99. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 45.71% from its latest reported closing price of 17.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CNB Financial Corp is 214MM, a decrease of 2.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,425K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares, representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 10.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 585K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 3.42% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 579K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 497K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 474K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 24.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 20.60% over the last quarter.

CNB Financial Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $4.7 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, one loan production office, one drive-up office and 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Bank's divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in central Ohio; and BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in northern New York. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.