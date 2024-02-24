CNB Financial (CCNE) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for CNB Financial (NasdaqGS:CCNE) has been revised to 24.48 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 22.95 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.61% from the latest reported closing price of 20.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNB Financial. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCNE is 0.08%, a decrease of 11.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 13,029K shares. The put/call ratio of CCNE is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,205K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 83.31% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 600K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 24.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 589K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 513K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 497K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CNB Financial Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $4.7 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, one loan production office, one drive-up office and 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Bank's divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in central Ohio; and BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in northern New York. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania.

