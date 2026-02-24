CNB Financial (CCNE) Price Target Increased by 14.62% to 33.32

The average one-year price target for CNB Financial (NasdaqGS:CCNE) has been revised to $33.32 / share. This is an increase of 14.62% from the prior estimate of $29.07 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.31% from the latest reported closing price of $29.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNB Financial. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 18.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCNE is 0.07%, an increase of 10.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 20,584K shares. The put/call ratio of CCNE is 4.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,593K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares , representing an increase of 27.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 78.80% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 950K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 793K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 41.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 637K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 7.16% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 601K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 6.06% over the last quarter.

