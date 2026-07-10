CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (CNBB) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.18 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $3.02 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $18.51 million from $17.53 million last year.

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.18 Mln. vs. $3.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $18.51 Mln vs. $17.53 Mln last year.

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