CNA Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 1.11X: Time to Hold?

CNA Financial Corporation CNA shares are trading at a discount compared to the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.11X is lower than the industry average of 1.41X, the Finance sector’s 4.13X and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 7.9X. The insurer has a Value Score of A.



Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, NMI Holdings Inc. NMIH and Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS are also trading at a discount to the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The insurer has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.4 million.

CNA Trading Above 200-Day Moving Average

Shares of CNA Financial closed at $47.55 on March 9, near its 52-week high of $51.34. This proximity underscores investor confidence. It has the ingredients for further price appreciation. The stock is trading above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $46.63, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.

CNA’s Encouraging Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNA Financial’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $13.81 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 2.3%.



The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings and revenues indicates an increase of 14% and 4.5%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates.

Optimistic Analyst Sentiment on CNA

One analyst covering the stock has lowered estimates for 2027 over the past 30 days. Thus, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2027 moved 5.2% north in the last 30 days.

CNA Price Performance

Shares of CNA Financial have lost 0.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 0.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CNA’s Favorable Return on Capital

CNA Financial’s trailing 12-month ROE of 12.2% is better than the industry average of 7.2%.

Factors Favoring CNA

CNA Financial’s premiums should continue to grow on solid retention, favorable renewal premium change and new business growth across Specialty, Commercial and International segments.



An improving rate environment is favorable for an insurer. Amid the lower rate environment, the company’s fixed-income investment strategy with the highest allocations to diversified investment grade corporates, as well as highly rated municipal securities, should support investment results.



CNA Financial has a solid balance sheet with capital remaining above the target levels required for all ratings. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the statutory capital and surplus in the combined Continental Casualty Companies are $11.6 billion. CNA Financial continues to maintain a conservative capital structure. It maintains liquidity in the form of cash and short-term investments, which helps to sustain business variability.



Strong financial position enables CNA Financial to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. The insurer’s dividend history is impressive, as it witnessed a 10-year CAGR (2015-2025) of 6.3%. The current dividend yield of 4% is better than the industry average of 0.2%. On the back of a disciplined execution, denoted by strong underwriting results and confidence in future earnings performances, the insurer has been hiking dividends, apart from paying special dividends over the past couple of years. Thus, the company remains committed to returning more value to shareholders.

End Notes

Solid retention, favorable renewal premium change and new business growth across its segments will continue to induce growth for CNA Financial. As part of wealth distribution to shareholders, CNA also has an impressive dividend history, reflecting capital strength, that are expected to be attractive to generate long-term value for shareholders.



Favorable growth estimates, higher return on capital, optimistic analyst sentiment and attractive valuation also add to the upside. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.