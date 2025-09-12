CNA Stock Lost 1% YTD, Trading at a Discount to Industry: Buy The Dip?

Shares of CNA Financial CNA have lost 1.4% year to date, underperforming its industry, the sector, and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s growth of 8.8%, 13.8% and 12.8%, respectively, in the same time frame.

The insurer has a market capitalization of $12.9 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.5 million.

CNA Shares are Affordable

CNA Financial shares are trading at a discount compared to the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.22X is lower than the industry average of 1.54X. It has a Value Score of A.

However, shares of other property and casualty (P&C) insurers like The Allstate Corporation ALL, Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL and The Progressive Corporation PGR are trading at a multiple higher than the industry average.

Projections for CNA

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $13.5 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 6.3%. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.49 per share, down 7% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 6.2% and 2.8%, respectively, from the 2025 estimates.

Optimistic Analyst Sentiment on CNA

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings has moved up 2.3% and 0.2% in the past 30 days, respectively.

Average Target Price for CNA Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by two analysts, the Zacks average price target is $49 per share. The average indicates a potential 3.5% upside from the last closing price.

Key Points to Note for CNA

CNA Financial continues to show resilience in the P&C space, with disciplined underwriting keeping combined ratios at healthy levels and ensuring steady profitability. Growth is supported by a diverse product portfolio, strong retention, improved pricing, and new business momentum, while investment income benefits from stable fixed-income yields and stronger limited partnership returns.

Across its operating segments, CNA has experienced steady growth in gross premiums, driven by a competitive product mix, strong policy retention and disciplined pricing. Contributions from new businesses have added to this momentum. The company has also achieved notable improvement in its property and casualty combined ratio in recent years, reflecting stronger underwriting discipline and healthier margins.

CNA’s investment engine is driven by a disciplined fixed-income approach, with significant exposure to investment-grade corporates and well-rated municipal securities. This balanced mix provides resilience while the higher rate environment lifts yields, reinforcing earnings quality. Looking ahead, management anticipates generating about $565 million from fixed-income and other investment sources in the third quarter, with 2025 expected to come in near $2.25 billion, a modest 3% improvement over 2024.

Although CNA Financial has maintained steady growth in gross premiums across all segments and continues to deliver solid investment results, the company faces certain challenges. Rising expenses from higher claims, benefits, and amortization of deferred acquisition costs, along with a relatively high debt load, remain key areas to monitor.

Wealth Distribution of CNA

CNA continues to emphasize shareholder value creation through steady capital returns. The company has increased its dividend five times over the past five years, resulting in a five-year annualized growth rate of 4.8%, with a current payout ratio of 40%. It also pays special dividend occasionally. Its dividend yield betters the industry, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

Conclusion

With disciplined underwriting, strong policy retention, and steady premium growth, CNA Financial continues to capitalize on its core P&C operations. Coupled with a focused investment approach and efficient product mix, CNA is positioned to sustain organic growth and reinforce financial resilience. A Value Score of A instils confidence.

Given its discount valuation, it is better to add this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

