CNA Q2 Earnings Beat on Improved Investment Income, Premium Growth

CNA Financial Corporation CNA reported second-quarter 2026 core earnings of $1.19 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 by 14.4%. The bottom line decreased 3.3% year over year.



Revenues rose 3% year over year to $3.46 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion by 3.6%. Higher investment income and premium growth supported the top line, while the Property & Casualty combined ratio deteriorated.

CNA Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNA Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNA Financial Corporation Quote

CNA’s Premium Growth Supports Results

Property & Casualty net written premiums increased 4% year over year to $2.97 billion. Net earned premiums rose 3% to $2.66 billion, aided by 11% new business growth to a record $718 million and a 2% renewal premium change.



Retention remained 83%, while the rate change was flat. Management noted that rate increases in casualty lines affected by social inflation and in Specialty offset property declines, workers’ compensation and International.

CNA Financial’s Underwriting Margin Narrows

P&C underwriting gain fell 39% year over year to $92 million. The combined ratio worsened 240 basis points to 96.5%, reflecting a 250-basis-point increase in the loss ratio to 66.4%.



The underlying combined ratio deteriorated 250 basis points to 94.2%. The underlying loss ratio increased 260 basis points to 64.1%, while the expense ratio improved 10 basis points to 29.7%. Catastrophe losses were $60 million, down from $62 million a year earlier.

CNA’s Specialty and Commercial Trends

Specialty net written premiums grew 5% year over year to $937 million, while net earned premiums increased 2% to $878 million. Our estimate for net written premiums was $875.8 million. Its combined ratio deteriorated 290 basis points to 96.5%, as the underlying loss ratio rose across various lines.



Commercial net written premiums advanced 5% to $1.64 billion, and net earned premiums rose 3% to $1.44 billion. Our estimate for net written premiums was $1.57 billion. The combined ratio deteriorated 170 basis points to 96.5%. Higher losses in excess casualty and workers’ compensation were partly offset by a 60-basis-point improvement in the expense ratio.

CNA Financial’s International Results Weaken

International net written premiums declined 2% year over year to $385 million, though net earned premiums increased 4% to $337 million. Excluding currency fluctuations, net written premiums fell 3%. Our estimate for net written premiums was $352.6 million.



The segment’s combined ratio deteriorated 410 basis points to 96.9%. The expense ratio increased 200 basis points due to investments in talent and technology and higher acquisition costs, while catastrophe losses rose to $7 million from $5 million.

CNA’s Investment Income Provides Support

Net investment income increased 6% year over year to $701 million. The increase was driven by higher returns on limited partnerships and common stock, as well as higher income from fixed-income securities, resulting from a larger invested asset base and favorable reinvestment rates. Our estimate for net investment income was $705.2 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $705 million.



Limited partnership and common stock income rose to $131 million from $100 million. Hedge funds and common stocks generated strong returns, while private equity remained a positive contributor. P&C core income nevertheless declined 5% to $426 million as lower underwriting results outweighed stronger investment income.

CNA Financial’s Costs and Other Segments

Total claims, benefits and expenses increased 3% year over year to $3.42 billion. Insurance claims and policyholders’ benefits rose to $2.17 billion from $2.09 billion, while amortization of deferred acquisition costs increased to $481 million from $469 million. Our estimate was $3.34 billion.



Life & Group posted a core loss of $10 million versus core income of $1 million a year earlier, reflecting lower investment income. Net earned premiums in Life & Group were $103 million, down 2.8% year over year. Our estimate was $102.7 million. Corporate & Other recorded a core loss of $92 million, narrower than $114 million, including a $77 million after-tax legacy mass tort charge.

CNA’s Capital Position and Dividend

Net income increased 7% year over year to $321 million, or $1.18 per share. Core return on equity declined 50 basis points to 10.5%.

Book value per share was $41.34 as of June 30, 2026, declining 3.7% from 2025 end. Book value excluding accumulated other comprehensive income was $45.83, up 4% from year-end after adjusting for $2.96 per share of dividends paid.



As of June 30, 2026, statutory capital and surplus stood at $11.2 billion. The board declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share, payable Sept. 3, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17.

Zacks Rank

CNA Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Property and Casualty Insurers

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $2.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The bottom line decreased 0.8% year over year. Revenues of $4.43 billion declined 6.9% year over year and missed the consensus mark by 3.1%. Results reflected lower earned premiums and catastrophe pressure, partly offset by higher net investment income.



Gross premiums written declined 1.1% year over year to $6.13 billion. Net premiums written decreased 6.9% to $4.05 billion, reflecting lower volumes in the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. Net premiums earned fell 8.1% to $3.99 billion. Underwriting income fell 19.7% to $657 million. The combined ratio, which measures claims and expenses as a percentage of premiums, deteriorated 230 basis points to 83.5%.



Selective Insurance Group, Inc. SIGI reported second-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $1.95 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. The bottom line increased 48.9% year over year. Revenues of $1.37 billion rose 4.5% from the year-ago quarter and topped the consensus estimate by 0.7%.



Net premiums written declined 5% year over year to $1.22 billion due to a 6% decrease in Standard Commercial Lines, an 8% fall in Standard Personal Lines, and a 2% decline in Excess and Surplus Lines. Our estimate was $1.33 billion. Net premiums earned increased 2.3%. Direct new business fell to $206.1 million from $248.1 million. Renewal pure price increases averaged 6.5%, down from 9.9% in the prior-year quarter.



AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $2.84 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23 and fell 12.1% year over year. Total operating revenues of $1.7 billion marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. The top line rose 7.4% year over year on higher premiums earned.



Net premiums written decreased 1.8% to $1.6 billion, reflecting lower premiums in the Reinsurance segment, partially offset by growth in the Insurance segment. Net investment income decreased 3% year over year to $181.6 million, due to lower income from alternative investments and cash. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $208.7 million.

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CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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