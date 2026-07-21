CNA Outperforms Industry, Hits 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock

CNA Financial Corporation CNA hit a 52-week high of $52.99 on July 20. Shares closed at $52.91 after gaining 18.6% in the past year, outperforming the industry and the sector.



With a capitalization of $14.31 billion, the average number of shares traded in the last three months was 0.5 million.



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CNA Trading Above 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Averages

Shares of CNA Financial are trading above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) of $46.01 and $46.60, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.



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CNA Shares Are Affordable

CNA Financial shares are trading at a discount compared to the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.32X is lower than the industry average of 1.45X, the Finance sector’s 4.45X and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 8.03X. The insurer has a Value Score of A.



Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, NMI Holdings Inc. NMIH and First American Financial Corporation FAF are also trading at a discount to the industry average.



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CNA’s Encouraging Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNA Financial’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $13.80 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 2.2%. The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings and revenues indicates an increase of 16.9% and 3.8%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates.

CNA’s Favorable Return on Capital

CNA Financial’s trailing 12-month ROE of 11.5% is better than the industry average of 7.4%.

Factors Favoring CNA

CNA Financial’s premiums should continue to grow on solid retention, favorable renewal premium change and new business growth across Specialty, Commercial and International segments.



An improving rate environment is favorable for an insurer. Amid the lower rate environment, the company’s fixed-income investment strategy with the highest allocations to diversified investment grade corporates, as well as highly rated municipal securities, should support investment results.



CNA Financial has a solid balance sheet with capital remaining above the target levels required for all ratings. CNA Financial continues to maintain a conservative capital structure. It maintains liquidity in the form of cash and short-term investments, which helps to sustain business variability.



Strong financial position enables CNA Financial to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. The insurer’s dividend history is impressive, as it witnessed a 10-year CAGR (2015-2025) of 6.3%. The current dividend yield of 3.6% is better than the industry average of 0.2%. On the back of disciplined execution, denoted by strong underwriting results and confidence in future earnings performance, the insurer has been hiking dividends, apart from paying special dividends over the past couple of years. Thus, the company remains committed to returning more value to shareholders.

End Notes

Solid retention, favorable renewal premium change and new business growth across its segments will continue to induce growth for CNA Financial. As part of wealth distribution to shareholders, CNA also has an impressive dividend history, reflecting capital strength, that is expected to be attractive to generate long-term value for shareholders.



Favorable growth estimates, higher return on capital and attractive valuation also add to the upside. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.