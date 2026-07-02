CNA Financial's Technology Strategy Strengthens Operations

CNA Financial Corporation CNA is actively investing in AI, data analytics and cloud migration to optimize its underwriting accuracy, claims processing and fraud detection. These digital transformation strategies are core to the carrier's efforts to reduce expense ratios and uncover new insights into loss trends.



Technology investment has become an increasingly important strategic priority for CNA Financial Corporation as the company modernizes its underwriting, claims and operating platforms to improve efficiency, enhance risk selection and strengthen long-term profitability. Rather than pursuing technology as a standalone growth driver, CNA uses digital investments to improve underwriting accuracy, automate routine processes, reduce operating expenses and deliver a better customer experience.



The company has cited initiatives that include modern API architecture, cloud platforms such as Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, and automation to reduce defects and speed application delivery. In first-quarter 2026, management noted it is increasing investment in technology, digital and artificial intelligence capabilities while maintaining operating discipline. The P&C expense ratio improved to 29.9% from 30.2% a year ago, and management indicated that an expense ratio around 30% is a reasonable run-rate for full-year 2026. Over time, consistent expense control alongside technology spend can help protect operating leverage as pricing and loss trends fluctuate.



Although CNA Financial has been modernizing its technology infrastructure, it has not publicly declared a broad strategic partnership with Google Cloud or Azure, and has disclosed relatively little about its specific API strategy.



While these investments may modestly increase near-term operating expenses, they are expected to improve profitability, strengthen CNA's competitive position and support sustainable earnings growth over time.

What About Other Players?

Chubb Limited CB is considered a strong user of technology, particularly in commercial insurance, cyber insurance, underwriting analytics and risk modeling. Chubb Limited relies on technology mainly to improve underwriting, claims processing, cyber protection and distribution efficiency. Chubb Limited is adopting technologies such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, industry data and catastrophe models to assess business risks more accurately rather than relying only on traditional underwriting. These measures enable better pricing and risk selection, which usually lead to lower combined ratios and stronger underwriting profitability.



First American Financial Corporation FAF has increasingly embedded technology into its business model to improve efficiency, reduce fraud risk, accelerate real estate closings and enhance customer experience across title insurance, settlement and mortgage services. First American is at the forefront of digitization, driving innovation to improve the customer experience, enhance security, accelerate transactions and make First American the preferred choice for title insurance and settlement services. By leveraging AI, machine learning and advanced data assets, the company accelerates transaction timelines, minimizes risk and provides digital platforms for real estate professionals and consumers.

CNA’s Price Performance

Shares of CNA have gained 8.6% in the past year, outperforming the industry.



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CNA’s Undervaluation

The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book value multiple of 1.23, lower than the industry average of 1.44. It carries a Value Score of B.



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Estimate Movement for CNA

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNA’s second-quarter 2026 moved down 13.4%, and the third-quarter 2026 EPS has moved up 0.8% in the past 60 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved down 12.9% and 8.2%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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The consensus estimate for CNA’s 2026 revenues and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



CNA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.