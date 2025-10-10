CNA Financial Trading at a Discount to Industry at 1.17X: Time to Buy?

CNA Financial Corporation CNA shares are trading at a discount compared to the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.17X is lower than the industry average of 1.57X, the Finance sector’s 4.32X and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 8.84X. The insurer has a Value Score of A.



The insurer has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.4 million. Shares of other P&C insurers like The Allstate Corporation ALL, W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB and The Progressive Corporation PGR are also trading at a multiple higher than the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of CNA Financial closed at $46.07 on Thursday, a 10.4% discount from its 52-week high of $52.36, indicating room for growth.

CNA’s Encouraging Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNA Financial’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $13.54 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.4%.



The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 5.9% and 2.8%, respectively, from the corresponding 2025 estimates.

Optimistic Analyst Sentiment on CNA Stock

One of the two analysts covering the stock has raised estimates for 2025 and 2026 over the past 60 days. Thus, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings has moved up 2.7% and 0.4%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CNA Price Performance

Shares of CNA Financial have lost 5.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 8.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Average Target Price for CNA Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by two analysts, the Zacks average price target is $49 per share. The average suggests a potential 4.84% upside from the last closing price.

CNA’s Favorable Return on Capital

CNA Financial’s trailing 12-month ROE of 11.8% is better than the industry average of 7.6%.

Factors Favoring CNA Stock

CNA Financial’s premiums should continue to grow on solid retention, favorable renewal premium change and new business growth across Specialty, Commercial and International segments.



An improving rate environment is favorable for an insurer. Amid the lower rate environment, the company’s fixed-income investment strategy with the highest allocations to diversified investment-grade corporates, as well as highly rated municipal securities, should support investment results.



CNA Financial has a solid balance sheet with capital remaining above the target levels required for all ratings. It exited the second quarter with statutory capital and surplus in the combined Continental Casualty Companies of $11.2 billion. The company continues to maintain a conservative capital structure. It maintains liquidity in the form of cash and short-term investments, which helps to sustain business variability.



A strong financial position enables CNA Financial to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. The insurer’s dividend history is impressive, as it witnessed a 10-year CAGR (2015-2025) of 6.3%. The current dividend yield of 3.9% is better than the industry average of 0.2%. On the back of a disciplined execution, denoted by strong underwriting results and confidence in future earnings performances, the insurer has been hiking dividends, apart from paying special dividends over the past couple of years. Thus, the company remains committed to returning more value to its shareholders.

Conclusion

Solid retention, favorable renewal premium change and new business growth across its segments will continue to induce growth for CNA Financial. As part of its wealth distribution to shareholders, the company boasts an impressive dividend history, reflecting capital strength that is expected to generate long-term value for its shareholders.



CNA also has a VGM Score of B. Stocks with a favorable VGM Score are those with the most attractive value, best growth and most promising momentum compared with peers. Its impressive dividend history as well as attractive valuations are other positives.



Coupled with the impressive dividend history, solid growth projections and optimistic analyst sentiment, the time appears right for potential investors to bet on this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) insurer. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.