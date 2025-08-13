CNA Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?

CNA Financial Corporation CNA has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling a short-term bullish trend. Its share price as of Tuesday was $47.52, down 9.2% from its 52-week high of $52.36.

The 50-day SMA is a key indicator for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels. It is considered particularly important as this is the first marker of an uptrend or downtrend.

CNA’s Price Performance

Shares of CNA Financial have lost 1% over the year, underperforming its industry, the sector, and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s growth of 7.9%, 19% and 18.1%, respectively, in the same time frame.

The insurer has a market capitalization of $12.9 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.5 million.

CNA Shares Are Affordable

CNA Financialshares are trading at a discount compared to the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.21X is lower than the industry average of 1.42X. The insurer has a Value Score of B.

However, shares of other property and casualty (P&C) insurers like The Allstate Corporation ALL, Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL and The Progressive Corporation PGR are trading at a multiple higher than the industry average.

Projections For CNA

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $13.4 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.4%. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.39 per share, down 9.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

CNA beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.8%. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 8.4% and 3.5%, respectively, from the corresponding 2025 estimates.

Upward Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate has been revised upward for 2025 2026 over the past 30 days. For 2025, earnings have moved up 4.3% in the past 30 days, while those for 2026 have moved up 1.1% in the same time frame.

Average Target Price for CNA Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by two analysts, the Zacks average price target is $49 per share. The average indicates a potential 3.5% upside from the last closing price.

Key Points to Note for CNA

CNA Financial has consistently reported growth in gross premiums written across all segments. This momentum is expected to continue, supported by a strong product portfolio, improved retention, favorable pricing and positive performance. The company has also achieved substantial improvement in the combined ratio of its property and casualty business in recent years, reflecting stronger underwriting profitability.

The company’s fixed-income strategy, with its largest allocations in diversified investment-grade corporates and highly rated municipal securities, is expected to support solid investment results. In the second quarter, net investment income rose 7.1% year over year to $662 million, driven by higher income from fixed-income securities on a larger invested asset base and favorable reinvestment rates, along with strong returns from limited partnerships and common stocks.

While CNA Financial has sustained growth in gross premiums written across all segments and continues to deliver strong investment results, the company is not without challenges. As a P&C insurer, it remains vulnerable to catastrophe losses from natural disasters and other weather-related events, an inherent risk that can add volatility to results.

Additionally, rising expenses in recent years, largely from higher net incurred claims, benefits, and amortization of deferred acquisition costs, have weighed on profitability. In the second quarter, total claims, benefits, and expenses increased 7.1% year over year to $3.3 billion, reflecting these upward cost pressures.

Conclusion

Overall, CNA Financial benefits from steady premium growth, healthier underwriting margins, and robust investment income. However, persistent exposure to catastrophe losses and a sustained rise in claims and expense levels continue to weigh on profitability. It is therefore wise to adopt a wait-and-see approach on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

