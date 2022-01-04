CNA Financial Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.01, changing hands as high as $45.46 per share. CNA Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNA's low point in its 52 week range is $37.57 per share, with $49.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.