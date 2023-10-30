CNA Financial Q3 Core Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) reported third quarter net income of $258 million, or $0.95 per share, compared to net loss of $42 million, or $0.15 per share, a year ago. Core income was $289 million, or $1.06 per share, compared to $43 million, or $0.16 per share, prior year.

The company said it continued to produce very strong results with a significant increase in core income driven by a 31% increase in net investment income, record levels of P&C underlying underwriting gain, lower levels of catastrophe loss, and improved results in Life & Group.

CNA Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, payable November 30, 2023 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2023.

