CNA Financial Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates on Weak Underwriting Income

CNA Financial Corporation CNA reported first-quarter 2026 core earnings of 83 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 44.3%. The bottom line decreased 19.4% year over year.

The quarterly results of CNA reflected higher claims and expenses, a sharp deterioration in the combined ratio, which pressured underwriting income. These factors were partially offset by modest premium growth, improved investment income and decreased catastrophe losses.

Behind Q1 Headlines

Total operating revenues of CNA Financial were $3.3 billion, up 2.2% year over year, driven by higher premiums and net investment income. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

CNA Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNA Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNA Financial Corporation Quote

Net written premiums of Property & Casualty Operations increased 1% year over year to $2.7 billion. The new business grew 3% to $581 million.

Net investment income rose 1% year over year to $610 million. The increase was supported by higher fixed income returns, partly offset by weaker performance in limited partnerships and equities. Our estimate for net investment income was $640 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $640.5 million.

Total claims, benefits and expenses increased 4% to $3.4 billion, primarily due to higher insurance claims and policyholders’ benefits, amortization of deferred acquisition costs, other operating expenses and interest expenses. Our estimate was $3.2 billion.

Catastrophe losses were $88 million, narrower than the loss of $96 million in the year-ago quarter. Underlying underwriting income declined 28% year over year to $144 million.

The combined ratio deteriorated 380 basis points (bps) year over year to 102.2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 92.5, while our estimate was 92.5.

Q1 Segment Results

Specialty’s net written premiums decreased 1% year over year to $834 million. Our estimate was $875.5 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 760 bps to 102.7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 90.3.

Commercial’s net written premiums decreased 1% year over year to $1.5 billion. Our estimate was $1.5 billion. The combined ratio deteriorated 240 bps to 103.5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 94.2.

International’s net written premiums increased 16% year over year to $308 million. Our estimate was $254.4 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 50 bps to 95.9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 91.4.

Life & Group’s net earned premiums were $103 million, down 2.8% year over year. Our estimate was $101.8 million. The core loss was $9 million versus income of $6 million earned in the year-ago quarter. Core loss increased primarily due to unfavorable persistency experience.

Corporate & Others’ core loss of $17 million was narrower than the loss of $36 million incurred in the year-earlier quarter.

CNA’s Financial Update

The core return on equity contracted 200 bps year over year to 7.2%. Book value per share was $40.13, down 6.5% from the year-end 2025 level.

Statutory capital and surplus for the Combined Continental Casualty Companies were $11.1 billion, down 6.5% from the 2025-end level.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities decreased 38.4% to $393 million year over year.

CNA’s Dividend Update

CNA Financial’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on June 4 to its shareholders of record as of May 18, 2026.

CNA’s Zacks Rank

CNA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Some Other P&C Insurers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported first-quarter 2026 core income of $7.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.5%. The bottom line surged fourfold year over year. Travelers’ total revenues remained flat from the year-ago quarter to $11.9 billion. The top-line figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%.

Net written premiums increased 2% year over year to a record $10.3 billion, driven by strong growth across Business Insurance and Bond & Specialty Insurance segments. Net investment income increased 8.4% year over year to $1 billion. The figure matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB reported first-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.30 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15%. The bottom line increased 28.7% year over year.

Total revenues were $ 3.7 billion, up 5% year over year, driven by higher net premiums earned, improved net investment income, higher revenues from non-insurance businesses and increased other income. The top-line figure, however, missed the Zacks consensus Estimate by 0.28%. W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were about $3.2 billion, up 1.3% year over year. The figure beat our estimate as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion.

RLI Corp. RLI reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of 83 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The bottom line decreased 13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $454 million, up 4.4% year over year, driven by higher net premiums earned and net investment income. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. Gross premiums written increased 3% year over year to $503.9 million, driven by strong growth in the casualty segment (up 10%). Our estimate was $523.9 million.

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