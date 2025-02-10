CNA FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $CNA Reports Quarterly Earnings

CNA FINANCIAL ($CNA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, beating estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $3,331,000,000, beating estimates of $2,645,190,000 by $685,810,000.
CNA FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity
CNA FINANCIAL insiders have traded $CNA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELIZABETH ANN AGUINAGA (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 26,160 shares for an estimated $1,297,536
- DOUGLAS WORMAN (EVP & Head of Underwriting) sold 22,973 shares for an estimated $1,119,933
- MARK STEVEN JAMES (EVP, Chief Risk & Rein Off) sold 18,547 shares for an estimated $938,107
CNA FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of CNA FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,477,448 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,306,305
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND removed 1,134,443 shares (-80.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,873,007
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. removed 596,472 shares (-53.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,191,339
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 468,058 shares (+66.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,639,965
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 218,882 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,712,085
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 187,449 shares (+185.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,173,754
- PERSONAL CFO SOLUTIONS, LLC removed 178,049 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,612,230
