CNA FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $CNA Reports Quarterly Earnings

CNA FINANCIAL ($CNA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, beating estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $3,331,000,000, beating estimates of $2,645,190,000 by $685,810,000.

CNA FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

CNA FINANCIAL insiders have traded $CNA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH ANN AGUINAGA (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 26,160 shares for an estimated $1,297,536

DOUGLAS WORMAN (EVP & Head of Underwriting) sold 22,973 shares for an estimated $1,119,933

MARK STEVEN JAMES (EVP, Chief Risk & Rein Off) sold 18,547 shares for an estimated $938,107

CNA FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of CNA FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

