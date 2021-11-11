CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CNA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.68, the dividend yield is 3.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNA was $45.68, representing a -6.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.08 and a 34.55% increase over the 52 week low of $33.95.

CNA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). CNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.85. Zacks Investment Research reports CNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.15%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cna Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNA as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIVA with an decrease of -0.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CNA at 1.43%.

