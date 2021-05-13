CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -66.37% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.25, the dividend yield is 3.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNA was $46.25, representing a -5.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.08 and a 83.68% increase over the 52 week low of $25.18.

CNA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). CNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.9. Zacks Investment Research reports CNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 45.93%, compared to an industry average of 13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNA as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 19.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CNA at 0.97%.

