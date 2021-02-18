CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 205.41% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNA was $44.66, representing a -11.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.45 and a 77.36% increase over the 52 week low of $25.18.

CNA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). CNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.54. Zacks Investment Research reports CNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 55.56%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an increase of 35.18% over the last 100 days. FVD has the highest percent weighting of CNA at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.