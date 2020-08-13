CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.34, the dividend yield is 4.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNA was $34.34, representing a -33.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.30 and a 36.38% increase over the 52 week low of $25.18.

CNA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). CNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports CNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -35.93%, compared to an industry average of -8.8%.

