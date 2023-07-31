CNA Financial Corp Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - CNA Financial Corp (CNA) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $283 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CNA Financial Corp reported adjusted earnings of $308 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CNA Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $283 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.04 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.17

