CNA Financial (CNA) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top, Dividend Up

CNA Financial Corporation CNA reported fourth-quarter 2022 core earnings of $1.01 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.7%. The bottom line increased 4.1% year over year.



The insurer’s results reflected solid top-line growth and strong underwriting profitability.

CNA Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNA Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNA Financial Corporation Quote

Behind Fourth-Quarter Headlines

Total operating revenues of CNA Financial were $2.7 billion, up 2.2% year over year due to higher premiums. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%.



Net written premiums of Property & Casualty Operations improved 5% year over year to $2.3 billion, driven by a retention rate of 86% and renewal premium change of 7%.



Net investment income decreased 9% year over year to $503 million. The decrease was due to a decline in income from limited partnership and common stock investments.



Total claims, benefits and expenses decreased 3% to $2.8 billion, primarily due to Insurance claims and policyholders' benefits.



Catastrophe losses were $76 million, wider than losses of $40 million in the year-ago quarter.



The combined ratio deteriorated 170 basis points (bps) year over year to 93.7.



Core return on equity was 6.9%, down 80 bps. Book value excluding AOCI as of Dec 31 was $45.71 per share, down 0.7% from Dec 31, 2021. Statutory surplus decreased 6.6% from 2021 end to $10.6 billion at quarter end.

Segment Results

Specialty’s net written premiums declined 1% year over year to $860 million. The combined ratio improved 110 bps to 88.8.



Commercial’s net written premiums increased 11% year over year to $1 billion. The combined ratio deteriorated 410 bps to 99.



International’s net written premiums increased 2% year over year to $325 million. The combined ratio improved 590 bps to 94.4.



Life & Group’s net earned premiums were $117 million, down 4.1% year over year. The core loss was $16 million against $6 million earned in the year-ago quarter due to lower net investment income.



Corporate & Other’s core loss of $52 million was narrower than a loss of $94 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Full-Year Highlights

Core earnings of $3.84 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67. The bottom line decreased 5.4% year over year.



Total operating revenues of CNA Financial were $10.5 billion, up 1.3% year over year due to higher premiums and net investment income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.4 million.



Net earned premiums increased 6% to $8.7 billion. Combined ratio improved 300 basis points to 93.2.



Core return on equity was 8.4%, contracted 70 basis points.

Dividend Update

CNA Financial’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share, an increase of 5%, to be paid out on Mar 9 to shareholders of Feb 21.



In the reported quarter, CNA paid a special dividend of $1.20 per share.

Zacks Rank

CNA Financial currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Performance of Some Other P&C Insurers



The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported fourth-quarter 2022 core income of $3.40 per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line decreased 35% year over year. Total revenues increased 7.5% from the year-ago quarter to about $9.6 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums and fee income. The top-line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.



Net written premiums increased 10% year over year to $8.8 billion. The figure was higher than our estimate of $8.6 billion. Catastrophe losses totaled $459 million pre-tax, wider than $36 million pre-tax in the prior-year quarter. Travelers witnessed an underwriting gain of $449 million, down 51.5% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated 650 bps year over year to 94.5.



The Progressive Corporation’s PGR fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.50 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 as well as our estimate of $1.34. The bottom line improved 42.9% year over year



Net premiums earned grew 11% to $12.9 billion and beat our estimate of $12.3 billion. The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 80 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level to 93.9.



RLI Corp. RLI reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.7%. The bottom line improved 26.4% from the prior-year quarter. Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $329.5 million, up 19.4% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.



Gross premiums written increased 14% year over year to $383.8 million. Underwriting income of $54 million increased 8.7%, primarily due to higher profitability at its Property segment. The combined ratio deteriorated 140 bps year over year to 82.1.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.