CNA Financial (CNA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y

CNA Financial Corporation CNA reported third-quarter 2019 core earnings of $1.16 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5%. However, the bottom line decreased 0.8% year over year.



The improvement stemmed from improved net written premiums, increase in new business and favorable rate.

Behind Third-Quarter Headlines

Net written premiums at Property & Casualty Operations improved 8% year over year to $1.7 billion driven by rate increase and higher new business.



Net investment income almost remained unchanged year over year at $399 million.



Combined ratio deteriorated 340 basis points year over year to 97.6%.



Book value as of Sep 30, 2019 was $44.66 per share, up 8.1% from Dec 31, 2018.



Core return on equity was 3.4%, down 710 basis points.



Segment Results



Specialty’s net written premiums rose nearly 6% year over year to $732 million, driven by strong retention and favorable rate. Combined ratio deteriorated 280 bps to 89.8%.



Commercial’s net written premiums increased 11% year over year to $775 million, driven by higher new business and favorable rate. Combined ratio deteriorated 420 bps to 101.6%.



International’s net written premiums increased 3% year over year to $201 million driven by change in the timing of ceded reinsurance contract renewals. Combined ratio deteriorated 350 bps to 107.4%.



Life & Group’s total operating revenues were $336 million, up 1.2% year over year. Core loss was $122 million against the year-ago income of $32 million.



Corporate & Other’s core loss of $17 million was narrower than loss of $20 million incurred in the prior-year period.



Dividend Update



CNA Financial’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 35 cents to be paid out on Dec 2, 2019 to stockholders of record as of Nov 11.



Zacks Rank



CNA Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other Insurance Releases



Of the insurance industry players that have reported third-quarter results so far, Global Life GL, Arthur J. Gallagher AJG and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.



