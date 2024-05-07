CNA Financial (CNA) Q1 Earnings Miss on Higher Expenses

CNA Financial Corporation CNA reported first-quarter 2024 core earnings of $1.30 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%. The bottom line, however, increased 9.2% year over year.



The insurer’s results reflected improved premiums and investment income, offset by higher catastrophe losses and expenses.

Behind First-Quarter Headlines

Total operating revenues of CNA Financial were $3 billion, up 10% year over year, driven by higher premiums, net investment income and other revenues. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%.



Net written premiums of Property & Casualty Operations improved 6.4% year over year to $2.3 billion. Our estimate was pegged at $2.4 billion.



Net investment income jumped 16% year over year to $609 million. The increase was driven by favorable limited partnership and common stock returns and higher income from fixed income securities as a result of favorable reinvestment rates. Our estimate was $585.7 million.



Total claims, benefits and expenses rose 5.4% to $3 billion, primarily due to higher insurance claims and policyholders' benefits, amortization of deferred acquisition costs, non-insurance warranty expense and interest. Our estimate was pinned at $2.8 billion.



Underwriting income decreased 3% year over year to $126 million. Catastrophe losses were $88 million, wider than a loss of $52 million in the year-ago quarter.



The combined ratio deteriorated 70 basis points (bps) year over year to 94.6.

Segment Results

Specialty’s net written premiums increased 1% year over year to $792 million. Our estimate was $774.6 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 70 bps to 90.7.



Commercial’s net written premiums climbed 13% year over year to $1.3 billion. The figure matched our estimate. The combined ratio deteriorated 160 bps to 96.



International’s net written premiums decreased 6% year over year to $260 million. Our estimate was $294.2 million. The combined ratio improved 390 bps to 93.3.



Life & Group’s net earned premiums were $110 million, down 4.3% year over year. Our estimate was $112.6 million. The core income was $5 million against a core loss of $3 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher net investment income.



Corporate & Other’s core loss of $22 million was wider than a loss of $18 million in the year-ago quarter. It reflected a $5 million after-tax charge related to office consolidation in the reported quarter.

Financial Update

Total assets increased 0.5% from the end of 2023 to $65 billion. Stockholders' equity of $9.7 billion decreased 2.3% from the 2023-end level.



The core return on equity was 11.5%, which expanded 70 bps. Book value, excluding AOCI, was $45.10 per share, down 2.7% from the previous quarter’s figure.



Statutory surplus remained flat at $10.9 billion quarter over quarter. Debt-to-capital deteriorated 320 bps to 26.7.



Net cash flows provided by operating activities increased 15.6% from the previous quarter’s level to $504 million.

Dividend Update

CNA Financial’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 44 cents per share to be paid out on Jun 6 to shareholders as of May 20.

Zacks Rank

CNA Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF reported first-quarter 2024 operating income of $1.72 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The bottom line surged 93.2% year over year. Total operating revenues in the quarter under review were $2.3 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%. The top line, however, improved 8.8% year over year. Net written premiums climbed 11% year over year to $2.2 billion.



Investment income, net of expenses, climbed 17% year over year to $245 million, as bond interest grew 21% and dividends from the equity portfolio jumped 9%. The figure was higher than our estimate of $227.7 million. Total benefits and expenses of Cincinnati Financial increased 0.4% year over year to $1.9 billion. The figure was lower than our estimate of $2 billion. In its property & casualty insurance business, Cincinnati Financial recorded an underwriting income of $131 million against the year-ago loss of $10 million. The figure was higher than our estimate of $60.7 million underwriting income.



AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS posted first-quarter 2024 operating income of $2.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. The bottom line increased 10.3% year over year. Total operating revenues of $1.4 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The top line, however, rose 5% year over year. Net investment income jumped 25% year over year to $167 million. Our estimate was $164.8 million.



Total expenses in the quarter under review increased 0.7% year over year to $1.15 billion. Our estimate was $1.1 billion. Pre-tax catastrophe and weather-related losses, and net of reinsurance were $20 million. This compares favorably with the year-ago loss of $38 million. AXIS Capital’s underwriting income of $145.6 million increased 4.5% year over year. Our estimate was $141.5 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 20 bps to 91.1.



American Financial Group, Inc. AFG reported first-quarter 2024 net operating earnings per share of $2.76, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. The bottom line decreased 4.5% year over year. Total revenues of $1.8 billion increased 5.1% year over year in the quarter. The growth came on the back of higher P&C insurance net earned premiums and other income. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.



P&C insurance net earned premiums of $1.5 billion climbed 7.5% year over year. Net investment income decreased 8.7% year over year to $198 million in the quarter under review. The figure was lower than our estimate of $226.8 million. Total cost and expenses increased 8.5% year over year to $1.6 billion due to higher P&C insurance losses & expenses and other expenses. The figure was lower than our estimate of $1.7 billion.

