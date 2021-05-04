CNA Financial (CNA) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates

CNA Financial Corporation CNA reported first-quarter 2021 core earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. The bottom line more than doubled year over year.



The quarter benefited from double-digit rate increases and strong new business growth, partially offset by elevated catastrophes. The quarter delivered best underlying combined ratio in over 12 years.

Behind First-Quarter Headlines

Total operating revenues of CNA Financial were nearly $2.5 billion, up 12% year over year on the back of higher net investment income and premiums. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.1%.



Net written premiums at Property & Casualty Operations improved 4% year over year to about $1.9 billion, driven by strong rate and higher new business.



Net investment income increased 53.2% year over year to $504 million, driven by limited partnership and common stock investments.



Total claims, benefits and expenses increased 5% to $2.5 billion, primarily due to higher insurance claims and policyholders' benefits, amortization of deferred acquisition costs and non-insurance warranty expense.



Pretax net catastrophe losses were $125 million, wider than losses of $75 million in the year-ago quarter, stemming from winter storms, Uri and Viola.



Combined ratio deteriorated 80 basis points (bps) year over year to 98.1.



Core return on equity was 8.8%, up 510 bps.



Debt-to-capital deteriorated 80 bps to 18.7% at quarter end.



Book value as of Mar 31, 2021 was $44.50 per share, down about 5% from Dec 31, 2020.

Segment Results

Specialty’s net written premiums rose nearly 7% year over year to $742 million. Combined ratio improved 250 bps to 88.8



Commercial’s net written premiums increased 1% year over year to $960 million. Combined ratio deteriorated 510 bps to 106.7



International’s net written premiums increased 1% year over year to $235 million, driven by growth in Europe and Canada. Combined ratio improved 400 bps to 95.9



Life & Group’s net earned premiums were $120 million, down 5.5% year over year. Core income of $36 million increased nine fold year over year, driven by better than expected morbidity in the long-term care business and higher net investment income.



Corporate & Other’s core loss of $36 million was wider than loss of $17 million in the year-earlier quarter, attributable to recognition of a $12 million after-tax loss resulting from the cession of a legacy portfolio of excess workers' compensation policies under a retroactive reinsurance agreement.

Dividend Update

CNA Financial’s board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 38 cents to be paid on Jun 3 to shareholders of May 17.

Zacks Rank

CNA Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Performance of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported first-quarter results so ar, The Travelers Companies TRV, W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB and RLI Corporation’s RLI earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

