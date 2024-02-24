CNA Financial (CNA) Price Target Increased by 7.06% to 46.41

The average one-year price target for CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) has been revised to 46.41 / share. This is an increase of 7.06% from the prior estimate of 43.35 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.43 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.29% from the latest reported closing price of 44.50 / share.

CNA Financial Declares $2.00 Dividend

On February 5, 2024 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $2.00 per share. Shareholders of record as of February 20, 2024 will receive the payment on March 7, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.20 per share.

At the current share price of $44.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.69%, the lowest has been 4.71%, and the highest has been 12.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.89 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.66%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNA Financial. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNA is 0.31%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 270,154K shares. The put/call ratio of CNA is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loews holds 248,415K shares representing 91.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,700K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,733K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,478K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,178K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing an increase of 16.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,139K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 0.50% over the last quarter.

CNA Financial Background Information

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of invested assets.

