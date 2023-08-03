CNA Financial (CNA) Price Target Decreased by 9.68% to 42.84

The average one-year price target for CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) has been revised to 42.84 / share. This is an decrease of 9.68% from the prior estimate of 47.43 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.39 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.40% from the latest reported closing price of 39.16 / share.

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNA Financial. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNA is 0.31%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 270,037K shares. The put/call ratio of CNA is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Loews holds 243,884K shares representing 90.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,583K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,870K shares, representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 19.16% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,733K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,933K shares, representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 15.92% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,221K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,172K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 89.21% over the last quarter.

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of invested assets.

