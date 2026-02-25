CNA Financial (CNA) Price Target Decreased by 21.51% to 28.22

The average one-year price target for CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) has been revised to $28.22 / share. This is a decrease of 21.51% from the prior estimate of $35.96 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $45.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 40.10% from the latest reported closing price of $47.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNA Financial. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 16.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNA is 0.34%, an increase of 20.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 273,270K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loews holds 248,415K shares representing 91.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,785K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares , representing an increase of 12.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 16.32% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,561K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares , representing an increase of 24.14%.

DON - WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund N holds 905K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 891K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.