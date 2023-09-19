CNA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.29, changing hands as high as $40.62 per share. CNA Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNA's low point in its 52 week range is $35.90 per share, with $45.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.34.

