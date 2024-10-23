CN upgraded to Buy from Reduce at Veritas

Veritas analyst Dan Fong upgraded CN (CNI) to Buy from Reduce with a C$160 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CNI:
- Closing Bell Movers: Starbucks falls 4% on negative pre-announcement
- CN Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges
- CN backs FY24 adjusted EPS view up low single-digits
- CN reports Q3 adjusted EPS C$1.72 vs. C$1.69 last year
- CNI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.