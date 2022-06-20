CN To Invest $390 Mln In British Columbia

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.TO, CNI) Monday announced plans to invest about C$390 million in British Columbia in 2022. This includes investments in technology, capacity, rolling stock units and company-wide decarbonization initiatives, as well as network improvements.

These investments will power sustainable growth and ensure the continued safe movement of goods in British Columbia and everywhere on CN's transcontinental network.

"We continue to make significant investments in our network, technology, and capacity. We are building the premier railroad of the 21st century to do even more for our customers, railroaders, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate," said Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer of CN.

