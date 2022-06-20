Markets
CNI

CN To Invest $390 Mln In British Columbia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.TO, CNI) Monday announced plans to invest about C$390 million in British Columbia in 2022. This includes investments in technology, capacity, rolling stock units and company-wide decarbonization initiatives, as well as network improvements.

These investments will power sustainable growth and ensure the continued safe movement of goods in British Columbia and everywhere on CN's transcontinental network.

"We continue to make significant investments in our network, technology, and capacity. We are building the premier railroad of the 21st century to do even more for our customers, railroaders, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate," said Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer of CN.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular