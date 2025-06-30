CN to Release Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 22

CN will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 22, 2025, followed by a conference call with senior officers.

Quiver AI Summary

CN will release its second-quarter 2025 financial and operational results on July 22, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results and the company's outlook will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, led by CN's President and CEO, Tracy Robinson. Participants can join the call by dialing specific phone numbers provided, with a passcode required. The meeting will also be webcast live on CN's investor website, and a replay will be available afterward. CN is a major North American railway company that plays a critical role in transporting a vast amount of goods across its extensive rail network.

Potential Positives

CN will release its second-quarter financial and operating results, providing transparency and accountability to investors and stakeholders.

The conference call led by the President and CEO offers a direct line of communication between the company's leadership and its investors, enhancing investor relations.

CN's extensive rail network and capability to transport over 300 million tons of goods annually underscores its significant role in the North American economy and trade.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will CN release its second-quarter 2025 financial results?

CN will issue its second-quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on July 22, 2025.

Who will present the financial results at the conference call?

Tracy Robinson, CN President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the conference call reviewing the results and outlook.

What time does the conference call start on July 22, 2025?

The conference call will start at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

To participate, dial 1-800-715-9871 (Canada/U.S.) or 1-647-932-3411 (International) with passcode 7456934.

Where can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast will be available live on CN's website in the Investors section at www.cn.ca/en/investors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CNI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of $CNI stock to their portfolio, and 482 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CNI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/06/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNI forecast page.

$CNI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CNI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $113.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Benjamin Nolan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $120.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $120.0 on 01/10/2025

Full Release



MONTREAL, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its second-quarter 2025 financial and operating results after the market close on July 22, 2025.





CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 22. Tracy Robinson, CN President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call.





Parties wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-800-715-9871 (Canada/U.S.), or 1-647-932-3411 (International), using 7456934 as the passcode. Participants are advised to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.





CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors section of its website at



www.cn.ca/en/investors



. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.







About CN







CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.











Contacts:





















Media

















Investment Community















Ashley Michnowski





Stacy Alderson









Senior Manager





Assistant Vice-President









Media Relations





Investor Relations









(438) 596-4329





(514) 399-0052















media@cn.ca









investor.relations@cn.ca













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.