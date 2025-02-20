CN Recognized as a Top Sustainability Performer in 2025 S&P Global Yearbook

CN recognized for sustainability performance in transportation by the 2025 S&P Global Yearbook and various other organizations.

Full Release



MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to be recognized as one of the top sustainability performers in the transportation industry by the 2025 S&P Global Yearbook as a result of our overall score from the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. CN is proud of its 2024 rankings by prominent organizations, including CDP, Corporate Knights, MSCI, The Globe and Mail, and EcoVadis, as it relates to its sustainability practices.





“These recognitions demonstrate CN’s commitment to





Delivering Responsibly





and continued adherence to operating safely, being environmentally responsible, helping build stronger communities, while adhering to the highest governance standards. Our achievements and recognitions are a testament to our dedicated team of railroaders.” – Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer at CN





A list of CN’s key sustainability ratings in the past year is highlighted below.











Rating





Organization









Score / Ranking









Details of Score / Ranking











S&P Global





Sustainability





Yearbook





Member





Listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index for 13



th



consecutive year and on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North American Index for 16



th



straight year.









MSCI ESG





Rating





AA





MSCI ESG Ratings measures company's resilience to long-term ESG risks. Companies are scored on a scale of AAA to CCC.









CDP





B





Earned a notable score for our dedication to corporate transparency and performance on tackling climate change.









Globe & Mail





Board Games





1





Earned a 1



st



place ranking among 215 companies listed on the S&P/TSX Composite Index with a score of 99 out of 100, based on a rigorous set of governance criteria.









Corporate





Knights Best 50





Rank 1 (within





Industry)





Earned a spot for the 16



th



time in a row as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights. Within its industry group, CN ranked 1 out of 99.









EcoVadis





Silver





Recognized with Silver Medal for placing in the Top 15% of all rated companies.

























Sustainability performance rankings are as of February 19, 2025





Building on the success of last year, CN plans to publish its biennial Delivering Responsibly Sustainability Report and annual Data Supplement Report in 2025, highlighting key performance indicators related to sustainability.





To learn more about how CN is working towards a more sustainable future, please visit





https://www.cn.ca/en/delivering-responsibly





.







About CN







CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.







CN Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to our sustainability-related strategies, goals and commitments.





By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. CN cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "assumes", "outlook", "plans", "targets" or other similar words.





The achievement of CN’s climate goals is subject to several risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in CN’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 which may be found online on SEDAR+ at





www.sedarplus.ca





, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) website at





www.sec.gov





through EDGAR, and on CN’s website at





www.cn.ca





in the “Investors” section. While the Company currently believes its goals are reasonably achievable, there can be no certainty that the Company will achieve any or all of these goals within the stated timeframe, or that achieving any of these goals will meet all of the expectations of its stakeholders or applicable legal requirements.





Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. CN assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event CN does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that CN will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.











Contacts:





















Media

















Investment Community















Ashley Michnowski





Stacy Alderson









Senior Manager





Assistant Vice-President









Media Relations





Investor Relations









(438) 596-4329





(514) 399-0052

















media@cn.ca













investor.relations@cn.ca















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.