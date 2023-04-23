News & Insights

Markets
CNI

CN Reaches Tentative Agreement With Teamsters Canada Rail Conference

April 23, 2023 — 12:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI, CNR.TO) said that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference or TCRC.

The union represents about 6,000 CN Locomotive Engineers, Conductors, Yard Conductors, and Yard Coordinators working on CN's mainline, shortlines and yards, in Canada.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the TCRC. We would like to thank their leadership for engaging with CN in proactive and productive discussions, ensuring uninterrupted service for our customers." said Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.