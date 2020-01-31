US Markets

CN Railway workers approve contract that ended crippling November strike -union

MONTREAL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co workers have approved a new three-year-contract, cementing a deal that was struck in November to end the country's largest rail strike in a decade, their union said on Friday. Teamsters Canada said in a statement the contract was approved by 91.3% of its estimated 3,200 rail conductors, yard workers and trains personnel. The new contract "focuses primarily on safety, specifically with regards to crew fatigue and hours of work," the union said. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CANAD NATIO RAIL LABOR/ (URGENT)

